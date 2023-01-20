| -0.9°C Dublin

City council accused of neglecting Belfast stately home

Alliance backs drive to save Wilmont House from falling into ruin

Wilmont House in Belfast Expand

Andrew Madden

A group of politicians has joined in a campaign to save a historic stately home in Belfast from falling into ruin.

Wilmont House, in the grounds of Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park in the south of the city, was built in 1859, replacing a property constructed in 1740 for William Stewart, who came from an influential farming family.

