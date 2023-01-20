City council accused of neglecting Belfast stately home

A group of politicians has joined in a campaign to save a historic stately home in Belfast from falling into ruin.

Wilmont House, in the grounds of Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park in the south of the city, was built in 1859, replacing a property constructed in 1740 for William Stewart, who came from an influential farming family.

It passed hands several times before being sold to Sir Thomas Dixon and his wife, Lady Edith Dixon, in 1919.

Lady Dixon gifted Wilmont House to the council and the people of Belfast in 1959 in memory of her husband, who died in 1950. However, it has since fallen into a state of disrepair.

The Alliance Party is now calling on the council to take urgent action to save the building.

MLA and former Belfast mayor Kate Nicholl said the state of the property was down to the “negligence on behalf of council”.

“As lord mayor, I engaged on this and was advised that the council was going to engage the services of a specialist to assess the costs of repair before seeking expressions of interest to go to the market so a suitably qualified developer could restore the building and bring it into a new use,” she added.

“Disappointingly, there has been little action, and it’s time something was done before it’s too late.”

Alliance councillor Micky Murray said: “I’m regularly contacted about the state of disrepair and asked what can be done.

“Historic buildings provide connections to the past and add character to our city. Wilmont House is situated in a much-loved park. It has great potential to become a community asset and be put back into use. I will continue to work towards this.”

Belfast City Council said it was “considering options on the long-term future for Wilmont House”.

In recent years, the building has been used as a location for events and was once a council parks office.

It also served as the headquarters of the Belfast Marathon for a brief period.

It was previously proposed that the home be refurbished over a period of seven years, but this was rejected on the grounds that it would be too expensive to maintain.

When the city council held discussions regarding the future of Wilmont House several years ago, it was suggested that the Dixon family be approached for their views.

Nothing came of this, however, and the once grand property now sits in a state of disrepair, with its windows either boarded up or broken.

Andrew Dixon, a descendant of the family, told this newspaper in 2019 he had “plenty” of ideas on how the house could be used.

He explained: “Surely that’s more preferable than letting it go to ruin.

“I and my father, Robin Dixon, Baron Glentoran, have already watched how another [stately home], Cairndhu in Larne, has been handled, and I would hate to see Wilmont House go the same way.”

A petition launched by local woman Sharon Ferguson to save the listed building has garnered 3,548 signatures to date.