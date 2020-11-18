Christmas parties could be hotbed for Covid transmission - new report finds

The setting, which could mirror a traditional Christmas get together is revealed in a new report by Ireland’s health watchdog which looks at where people are more at risk of transmission of the virus. PIC: Stock

New evidence shows that people are at higher risk of picking up Covid-19 if they are indoors for a long time with a large number of others shouting and singing, combined with poor ventilation and little use of face masks.

The setting, which could mirror a traditional Christmas get together is revealed in a new report by Ireland’s health watchdog which looks at where people are more at risk of transmission of the virus.

“The international evidence highlights that the main factors that contribute to spread of COVID-19 are indoor settings, crowds, and prolonged contact with others.

“Much can be done to mitigate risk in these settings, such as ensuring good ventilation and people following public health advice to use face coverings, keep physical distance and wash their hands frequently,” said Dr Mairin Ryan of the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) which carried out the research.

Most clusters happen in household settings and there is higher risk if one of the household members is infected.

“Our findings reinforce the importance of adherence to self-isolation guidance, despite the challenges it can pose, for those with COVID-19, those awaiting test results and those with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

“This means following the HSE guidance on self-isolation including staying indoors, in a room with a window you can open, and completely avoiding contact with other people, including where possible other household members, for at least 10 days.”

The report found there is “consistent evidence” that clusters of the virus most commonly occur in household settings, and that there is a higher rate of onward transmission in households, compared with other settings.

Other areas where large numbers of clusters have been consistently seen include nursing homes, hospitals, meat and food processing plants, large shared accommodation, sporting activities, bars, nightclubs and restaurants, gyms, offices and shopping centres.

Also on the list are cruise ships, weddings, shopping malls, prisons, mines and religious settings.

Many of these settings have been associated with superspreading events - these are defined as events that result in the transmission of infection to a larger number of individuals than is usual.

Activities involving dining, drinking, exercising, singing or shouting, prolonged face-to-face conversation, especially in indoor crowded environments, were associated with an increased risk of transmission in several studies.

A range of public health measures, such as use of face coverings, physical distancing, hand washing and improved ventilation, may reduce some of the risk.

While there is consistent evidence that the risk of transmission is substantially lower in outdoor settings, clusters in outdoor environments have been observed, particularly when there are large gatherings, limited social distancing, dense congregation, and mixing among groups.

The report said the findings of this review are time sensitive; as time progresses, a different picture of where clusters occur may emerge, particularly given the wide scale adoption of protective public health measures in settings previously identified to be high risk.

The report will feed into the decisions to be made by the National Public Health Emergency Team next week when they meet to decide on restrictions which should follow the lifting of lockdown in early December.

Online Editors