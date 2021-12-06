Christmas Gift Guide Part Two: 100 Irish brands to shop local this festive season

Heidi Higgins wearing ‘Tess’ polka dot printed cotton blouse (€165) with her daughter Matilda wearing matching Mini-Me kids dress (€125), available on www.heidihiggins.com.

From a bottle of your cousin’s favourite tipple, to eco-friendly toys for the youngest tots, when it comes to perfect presents, these small firms know how to deliver.

CRAFTS

We Make Good, Dublin

www.WeMakeGood.ie

This social enterprise sells a gorgeous array of products including playful candles, woven baskets and wooden furniture, all created by people from disadvantaged backgrounds (prices range from €3-€320)





Mimi + Martha, Limerick

www.MimiandMartha.com

This mother-daughter duo have compiled a lovely collection of home accessories, ceramics, art, stationery and more, made by creators from home and abroad (items from €2-€185).





The Wilds Café & Lifestyle Store, Wexford

www.TheWilds.ie

Husband and wife team Paula Asple and Simon Nelson offer homewares, furniture and lifestyle products in store and online, with a dedicated section for Irish design.





Hen’s Teeth, Dublin

www.HensTeethStore.com

This vibrant store and website has a fantastic mix of art, textiles and home accessories. Great for unusual, affordable gifts.





Cushendale Woolen Mills, Kilkenny

www.Cushendale.ie

It’s rare to find Irish weavers using locally produced wool today, but Cushendale is one of the few exceptions, with Irish wool throws, cushions, placemats and craft kits for home knitters from €15-€320.





Drumgreenagh Craft and Design Store, Galway

www.Drumgreenagh.com

This lifestyle store offers a curated assortment of gifts and homewares, from wall art to ceramics to eye-catching neon dip-dye candles.





Superfolk, Mayo

www.Superfolk.com

This family-run business draws inspiration from the wildlife and landscape of the west coast to create beautiful prints, wooden trivets and brass candle holders.





Damn Fine Print, Dublin

www.DamnFinePrint.com

The Stoneybatter studio has a huge variety of prints by independent artists, along with zines, apparel and vouchers for workshops on screen printing, risograph or T-shirt printing with prices from €18 to €500.





Finders Keepers, Waterford

www.Finderskeepersthestore.ie

With an online and bricks-and-mortar presence, this shop stocks home accessories, candles and children’s interiors from over 60 small designers and makers.





Article, Dublin

www.Article.ie

As well as its Powerscourt Townhouse location, you can check out the brilliant homeware shop’s selection of glassware, tableware, stationery and decorative items online.





FITNESS

Wild Side Sports, Cork

www.wildsidesports.ie

In its physical and online stores, the retailer sells apparel, accessories and equipment for hiking, surfing, skating and more.





Surfdock, Dublin

www.surfdock.com

Whether your loved one is a beginner or a veteran, the Dublin shop has everything they need for surfing, paddle-boarding, water sports and open water swimming.





Gym+Coffee, Dublin

www.gympluscoffee.com

The sustainable athleisure brand, backed by Niall Horan, is offering gift boxes for men and women this Christmas, combining bestselling activewear items with reusable bottles, Keep Cups and beanies. Prices range from €6 to €115.





Leyo Yoga, Galway

www.leyoyoga.com

Mother-daughter duo Orla Moore and Leah Tiernan sell women’s activewear in calming pastel and energising neon shades, including sports bras, leggings, biker shorts and matching sets – from €35 to €165.





Powercut Clothing, Dublin

www.powercutclothing.com

The retailer launches its men’s collection this week, joining its line of sports bras, jackets, hoodies and joggers, plus leggings for running, yoga, training and maternity workouts (from €5-€75)





Cúltec, Offaly

www.cultec.ie

The Cúltec is a synthetic hurl which is hollow from the handle to the bás, incorporating cork for a large sweet spot. It’s lighter and gives better purchase on the ball, plus it’s available in classic cream, pink, green or blue — with sliotars to match (from €6-€45)





McSport, Dublin

www.mcsport.ie

If you have a gym buff in your life, check out this range of equipment and supplies for home training, boxing, football and yoga.





West Ireland Bikeshop, Galway

www.westirelandbikeshop.ie

Galway’s top-rated bike shop has a wide selection of bikes for adults and kids, plus helmets, lights, and other accessories for all your cycling needs.





The Kind, Dublin

www.thekind.co

The sustainable lifestyle store sells fitness and wellness products from €10-€145, including sage sticks, protein powder, yoga blocks, and yoga mats by Dublin brand Flowstate.





DUO Ireland, Limerick

www.duoireland.com

Another one for fans of yoga and meditation, this online and bricks-and-mortar store in Limerick city has eye pillows, aromatherapy oils and numerous proteins and supplements with prices from €4-€50.





BOOKS

Gill Books, Dublin

www.gillbooks.ie

Ireland’s largest publisher is home to the Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling series, as well as Gary Murphy’s biography of Charles Haughey and Robert Sheehan’s literary debut.





Siopa Údar, Meath

www.siopaudar.ie

This site stocks Irish language books and translated classics including Roald Dahl, David Walliams, George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones and Bran, the Irish version of Spot the Dog.





Tramp Press, Dublin

www.tramppress.com

The publisher of award-winning titles like A Ghost in the Throat and Spill Simmer Falter Wither also sells bundles of its beautifully packaged books.





The Book Centre, Waterford

www.thebookcentre.ie

As well as the huge offering of general books, the Irish chain’s website highlights titles published locally in Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny and Naas.





Little Island Books, Dublin

www.littleisland.ie

For children and young adults, the company publishes novels by authors including Meg Grehan, Siobhan Parkinson and Deirdre Sullivan, and has put together book selection boxes for different age groups.





De Burca Rare Books, Dublin

www.deburcararebooks.com

Father-son duo Eamonn and Will de Búrca have an extensive collection of Irish antiquarian and rare books spanning history, literature, poetry and signed editions.





John’s Bookshop, Westmeath

www.johnsbookshop.com

This Athlone seller of rare books, magazines and articles has a particularly strong selection of Irish literature, Irish language and local history titles.





Ulysses Rare Books, Dublin

www.rarebooks.ie

Ulysses Rare Books specialises in 20th century Irish literature, history and children’s books, including collectors’ editions of Beatrix Potter, JM Synge’s plays and the poems of Roger Casement.





Kennys Bookshop, Galway

www.kennys.ie

The world’s longest-running online bookshop also stocks many collectible books, including rare editions by Oscar Wilde, WB Yeats and Edna O’Brien.





Quay Books, Limerick

www.quaybooksstore.com

On a lower budget, you can track down some great surprises at this small bookshop, which has a variety of rare finds alongside new and used books.





FASHION

Stable of Ireland, Dublin

www.stableofireland.com

Linen scarf, dress, kimono, sheet or napkin? Stable of Ireland, founded by best pals Sonia Reynolds and Francie Duff, is a modern Irish luxury brand determined to maintain a conversation about how relevant Irish linens and handwoven tweeds are in our busy lives today. They have a store on Dublin’s Westbury Mall where the yuletide favourite is their new tweed coat designed by couturier Peter O’Brien.





a o i f e, Kildare

www.aoifelifestyle.com

The crossbody bag has been one of the breakout stars of lockdown and the gender-neutral range of bags, backpack and phone wallets from the sustainable accessories brand Aoife are real crowd pleasers. Founded by Aoife Rooney from Naas, prices start at €155 for the phone wallets made from reclaimed full-grain Italian leathers and Econyl regenerated nylon.





Heidi Higgins, Laois

www.heidihiggins.com

Inspired by her daughter Matilda who turns five on Christmas Day, Portlaoise-born mother-of-three fashion designer Heidi Higgins has unveiled a ‘Mini me’ fashion collection with matching kids dresses (€125) and Mum tops (€165) and dresses (from €225).





Orca Board, Dublin

www.orcaboard.ie

Sea swimmers cannot get enough of the Orca Board ‘Blubber’ changing robe coats (€149) in metallic hues but check out their Belooga ‘His n Her Christmas Day dip’ swimwear with one-piece ladies swimsuit and matching men’s swim trunks made from recycled plastic, €80 for the pair. Part of the Pitch ‘21 event in Arnotts, you can also buy them from their website.





Moon and Mellow Sleepwear, Dublin

www.moonandmellow.com

Chasing a good night’s sleep has become an absolute priority for many so hence the boom in comfy pyjamas. There are lots of mid-market brands but Cliona O’Brien has enjoyed phenomenal success with her organic cotton Moon & Mellow PJs (€190) because they are so darn luxurious. Buy less, buy better.





MacBees, Kerry

www.macbees.ie

Aoife McBride, her mother Mary and Doranne Hickey are the legendary fashion visionaries behind the Macbees store in Killarney, Co Kerry. They have attracted an international appreciation for their clever fashion buying of covetable labels including clothing and the gorgeous and affordable Irish jewellery brand, Vivien Walsh.





Monaghans Cashmere, Dublin

www.monaghanscashmere.ie

Soothing cashmere has enjoyed a boon during lockdown, Irish brands like Lucy Nagle and Laura Chambers, together with the family-owned Monaghans Cashmere – established 61 years ago by Tom Monaghan, who is 96 years young and one of Ireland’s longest-serving retailers.





KDK

www.kdk.ie

The industrious KDK sisters, Keira and Dairine Kennedy, offer a wide selection of design-led gifts, from silk hairbands (€45) and men’s pocket squares (€40) to their new bamboo/cashmere scarves (€110) and luxurious silk PJs (€210).





Premoli, Galway

www.premolishoes.com

Sisters Gemma and Hillary McFadden run Premoli, the legendary Galway shoe store founded by their father on William Street, and their fashion-forward and hugely comfortable selection of ladies shoes and boots continues to make them one of Ireland’s most popular footwear destinations.





Irelands Eye Knitwear, Dublin

www.irelandseyeknitwear.com

You might spot Ryan Tubridy on his day off wearing his navy Ireland’s Eye, Aran-style cardi. The knitwear brand was founded in 1988 by Jim O’Sullivan, who knitted sweaters for his family in his garage in north Dublin. Now in the hands of Jim’s sons Brendan and Paul, there are IrelandsEye signature Arans and contemporary pieces for all the family, and the home too.

ADVENTURE

(All prices subject to availability/change)





Terra Firma, Co Mayo

www.terrafirmaireland.com

Slow, outdoors travel is booming, and this Mayo-based company does a super-creative spread of stargazing, hiking and wilderness tours from €25pp (vouchers available).





Atlantic Sea Kayaking, Co Cork

www.atlanticseakayaking.com

A half-day sea-kayaking safari is a quintessential Wild Atlantic Way experience; night-time trips set out at dusk and can bring brilliant shows of bioluminescence in the water. From €60pp (vouchers available).

Earth’s Edge, Co Dublin

www.earths-edge.com

Kilimanjaro and K2’s base camp are just two bucket-list trips available from this adventure tour operator with a razor-sharp focus on sustainability and responsible travel. Trips from €2,899 (excluding flights).





Rally School Ireland, Co Monaghan

www.rallyschoolireland.ie

Drive a Porsche 911, learn how to drift or take a rally-driving training session. Real-car packages are available for kids as young as 10, with no licence required. Prices from €195 (gift cards available).





Zipit, Co Cork, Dublin & Roscommon

www.zipit.ie

Tire your little monkeys out on a high-ropes course threaded through the treetops of Farran Park, Tibraddan or Lough Key Forest Park. There are lots of ziplines, too. €15-€35pp (gift cards available).





Rachel’s Irish Adventures, Co Mayo

www.rachelsirishadventures.com

Rachel Nolan specialises in off-the-beaten-track tours for small groups, from one-day taster outings in Mayo and Sligo to a 10-day “stress-free island dream”. From €60pp (vouchers available).





The Irish Experience, Co Wexford

www.theirishexperience.com

An eco-adventure tour company based on the wild Hook Peninsula; activities include sea cave and sunset kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, from €30pp (vouchers available).





Biking.ie, Co Wicklow

www.biking.ie

Bike rental, guided tours, lessons and barista coffee “with delicious home baked goodies” – book in to boost your mountain-biking chops in 2022. Lessons from €50pp; tours from €90pp (vouchers available).





Pat Falvey Adventures, Co Kerry

www.patfalvey.com

The legendary Irish mountaineer doesn’t just run overseas expeditions – Irish treks range from Carrauntoohil to Skellig Michael. Courses and training are available too. Day treks start from €75pp (vouchers available).





Go with the Flow, Co Carlow

gowiththeflow.ie

Charlie Horan’s river adventures on the Barrow range from guided paddles to a family canoe and wild camp safari. “Suitable for beginners, improvers and complete messers,” as they say. From €45pp (vouchers available).