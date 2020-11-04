Christmas decorations are not essential under Level 5 restrictions, Department of Enterprise confirms

Retailers who sell Christmas decorations should switch to selling them by delivery or collection as they are not essential items, according to the Department of Enterprise.

Mixed retailers who sell groceries and Christmas decorations should “separate their stock” according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s department.

This follows controversy last week after Minister Damien English said that clothes are not essential items.

Retailers around the country have been forced to separate and corner off certain items which have been deemed as “non-essential”.

The Department of Enterprise has now confirmed that Christmas decorations are not essential items either.

“If you’re a mixed retailer, you should separate your stock and only sell the items in-store that are for essential retail purposes,” said a spokesperson.

“For example, if you’re a retailer which sells groceries and Christmas decorations, you can continue to sell the decorations online or by phone for home delivery or collection during the temporary measures under Level 5.”

“This is to encourage all of us to stay at home and shop local and to ensure fairness to those non-essential retailers who have had to close during this time.”

They added that all retailers can trade essential and non essential items through online or by phone, for home delivery and for collection.

“Level 5 does not restrict people from purchasing any product, it does however restrict people from physically going into non-essential retail outlets. This is to stop people congregating and browsing in order to limit the spread of the virus,” they added.

The spokesperson said that businesses can get support for their online trade through the Trading Online Voucher Scheme and the Online Retail Scheme.

Online Editors