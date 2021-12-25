Christmas Day weather warning for five counties as forecast mixed forecast for coming days

Rain will be persistent and heavy in some counties with a chance of flooding.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for five counties today as persistent rain may lead to localised flooding in places.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford saw a yellow rain warning take effect at 11:45am this morning until 8pm tonight.

Up to 50mm of rainfall may lead to localised flossing in some areas, the forecaster said.

Wet and windy conditions will persist for much of the day with the more clear and dry weather confined to parts of Munster and South Connacht this Christmas Day.

St Stephen’s Day will be a more dry and clear day, albeit slightly cooler than Saturday.

“St Stephen's Day will be a drier day overall with a mix of showers and bright or sunny spells. Showers will be most frequent in the West and North through the day, with more isolated showers elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Early next week will see the start of a drier period with Monday, December 27 will bring a clear and bright day once early morning fog lifts. There will be a chill in the air on Monday with showers in some Atlantic coastal areas.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be more unsettled with periods of rain becoming more widespread across Tuesday night after a bright afternoon.

Wednesday will start wet and blustery with widespread outbreaks of rain, although currently it looks like the afternoon and evening will be drier and clearer.

Wednesday will be a very mild day for the time of year, with highs of 11-14 degrees expected.