‘Christmas Day has a new meaning now’ – parents share joy at new arrival

Ned and Mary-Bridget Donoghue with baby Jim, who was born in University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) at 7:42am on Christmas Day. Photo: UMHL.

Some lucky couples got the best Christmas present of all on Christmas Day with plenty of new arrivals in maternity wards around the country.

One such lucky couple were Mary-Bridget and Ned Donoghue, who welcomed baby boy Jim into the world on Christmas Day.

Jim was born at 7:42am on Christmas Day morning and his mother Mary-Bridget said he was “in a bit of a hurry” as he wasn’t due until Sunday.

At a healthy weight of seven pounds and two ounces, Jim was born at University Maternity Hospital Limerick to proud parents Ned and Mary-Bridget.

The new arrival will have to wait a day or two to head home to Ennis, Co Clare, and Mary-Bridget said she can’t wait to settle into a new life with her son.

“I wasn’t in labour that long, thank God, maybe only an hour and a half, it wasn’t too bad at all but we wouldn’t be able to go home for a while,” Mary-Bridget tells the Irish Independent while cuddling baby Jim.

“We weren’t expecting him so soon, he was due tomorrow but we’re delighted with him and I was expecting to be in here for Christmas anyway but not to have him so quick.

“The meaning of Christmas Day has changed for the rest of our lives now, but we have another boy that was born on the 17th,” Mary-Bridget says before joking that even more presents will have to be bought going forward.

It was a bit of a mad dash for Ned and Mary-Bridget from Ennis to Limerick when her water broke in the early hours of Chritstmas morning and she was only in hospital an hour or two before Jim arrived.

Mary said it took her by surprise to see so many babies being born in hospital on Christmas Day, with Jim one of four arrivals by Saturday afternoon.

Despite welcoming baby Jim into the world in uncertain times, Mary-Bridget said the Covid protocols and all that go with it didn’t phase her as “I try not to think about those things. I had enough to worry about,” she laughs.

