The flight was due to leave New York on December 23

Christmas celebrations have been delayed for hundreds of passengers who were due to arrive in Ireland earlier today, after an Aer Lingus flight was forced into an emergency landing.

Aer Lingus flight EI106 left New York’s JFK Airport just before 10pm last night, December 23, however, it was forced to turn back shortly afterwards due to what the airline described as “technical issues”.

Aer Lingus said it is working to find alternative flights for the impacted passengers, but the airline has warned some may have to wait until tomorrow evening.

Aer Lingus has apologised for the disruption, and said it is working to find holiday accommodation for those who will be forced to wait overnight.

“Aer Lingus confirmed that flight EI106 from JFK to Dublin yesterday evening was cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft. The safety of all customers is the first priority at Aer Lingus and the cancellation had to be implemented for that reason,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

“Aer Lingus teams are currently working to re-accommodate all passengers with alternative flight arrangements and are endeavouring to ensure all customers depart New York by the evening of 25 December.

"The majority of passengers have had their alternative flight arrangements confirmed to them and we are working through the remainder to ensure everyone has certainty on re-accommodation arrangements.

“We are also working to book hotel accommodation for those customers who need to stay overnight before they depart. We sincerely apologise for this disruption to customers’ Christmas travel plans and we aim to have them arrive at their destination as soon as possible.”

It comes as many frustrated passengers have taken to social media in recent hours, looking for answers from Aer Lingus.

One of those impacted by the last minute cancellation is the Irish women’s footballer Jamie Finn.

The Birmingham City FC player vented her frustration on Twitter, and said she will have to wait until St Stephen’s Day for a new flight home.

"Can you please help us? Our flight EI106 had to make an emergency landing and now we are stranded in JFK Airport with no update? We have been told there is a recovery flight coming but also been told there is no flight until the 26th of December,” she wrote.

“Still no answer? We’ve been here six hours with no information at all. No food shops open either, we understand it’s a busy time of year but can we please have some sort of communication,” she added.

Replying to Ms Finn on the social media platform, a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: “Hi Jamie, we've not been advised of a recovery flight. SMS and email updates are being sent to all affected passengers shortly. Apologies for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Meanwhile, another discommoded passenger wrote: “Aer Lingus still silence from you about EI106! Over an hour on hold, a promised call back hasn’t happened. No rebooking and no information.”

Passenger Kathryn Toolan told RTÉ News that “everybody was a bit shook up" following the incident.