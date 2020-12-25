Christmas babies bring joy to the world in the strangest of years

Fiadhán Brant, pictured with parents Isolde Sheridan and Andrew Brant, was the first baby born in the Rotunda Hospital on Christmas Day.

Ruth O’Sullivan described her delight at welcoming Christmas miracle Evie into the world this Christmas.

Evie, weighing just over eight pounds, was delivered at 7:18am this morning (Friday) in Cork University Maternity Hospital, three days late to mother Ruth and father Shane, from Ballincollig.

Ruth said it was a straightforward delivery of Evie and that she received an added boost on arrival at the Maternity.

“We didn’t think Shane would be allowed up but they were allowing partners in today. That is probably the first time they have allowed partners to come in since the start of the pandemic,” Ruth said.

Ruth confirmed baby Evie was the best Christmas present she has ever received.

The Rotunda welcomed one of the first Christmas babies of 2020 when Baby boy Fiadhán Brant arrived into the world at 4:04am.

Fiadhán, who weighed 8lbs 5oz, was born to parents Isolde Sheridan and Andrew Brant from Charlestown, Finglas.

Fiadhán was followed soon after at 4:30am by baby girl Anasthia Christina Cioponea.

Anasthia weighed 7lbs 2oz on arrival and is the pride and joy of mother Nadeja Cioponea and father Alexandru Daniel from Coolmine, Dublin.

Expand Close Baby Anasthia Christina Cioponea with mother Nadeja Cioponea was born on 4:30am on Christmas morning. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Baby Anasthia Christina Cioponea with mother Nadeja Cioponea was born on 4:30am on Christmas morning.

Read More

Online Editors