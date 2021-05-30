Christian Jessen: I am down to my last £20k, says TV doctor after being ordered to pay Arlene Foster £125k in libel damages

Celebrity TV doctor Christian Jessen, who has been ordered to pay Arlene Foster £125,000 in libel damages, says he only has £20,000.

In his first interview since the judgment in the case brought by the First Minister, he told Sunday Life he feared his mental health was “cracking” and he may go bankrupt.

The 44-year-old added he “deeply regrets” targeting the ex-DUP leader with his “stupid tweet” on social media. His total bill for the Belfast libel could top £300,000, including legal costs.

“I’m down to my last £20,000 and that won’t last long,” he said.

“I don’t have the money, so if the crowdfunding doesn’t work, I may have to declare myself bankrupt.”

But the Embarrassing Bodies host hit out at the libel penalty, saying he believes it to be “harsh”. “The punishment does not fit the crime,” he argued.

He says his only hope of not going bust is that fans who share his stance on gay issues donate to an online fundraiser he launched on Friday.

Jessen also stands by court claims he libelled Mrs Foster on Twitter while in the grip of a depression so severe it kept him from working and forced him to move back in with his mum and dad.

The medic was last week ordered to pay Mrs Foster (50) record damages for what a Belfast High Court judge described as an “outrageous” defamatory tweet.

The post repeated completely unfounded claims that the then DUP leader was having an extramarital affair with a close protection officer.

The First Minister said it caused “deep hurt” and “trashed” her 25-year-marriage to senior police officer Brian Foster at a time when she was involved in talks to restore power-sharing.

Speaking to Sunday Life from a new home in Islington, London, Jessen said: “Obviously, I deeply regret it. I’m also sorry for causing her any hurt.

“But I don’t agree with the judgment at all. I’d been brutally honest about my mental health in court and the circumstances that led to the tweet.

“I couldn’t get together all my medical evidence of my depression because I had been living back at home with my parents.

“In a nutshell, I have spent the last year living with my parents and not working due to the Covid pandemic and not having been in a fit mental state.

“It was just a stupid tweet.”

Jessen’s private company Rubber Glove Productions, which handles his TV earnings, has only £22,582 in net assets, according to accounts published in February this year.

He said his dwindling funds and mental health issues were pushing him to the brink of a breakdown.

“I don’t think the punishment fits the crime compared to what people who have committed far worse crimes have ended up with in court,” he added.

“I think it was just harsh in comparison to other judgments.

“I’m not living with my parents anymore and I have my own place again, but this could break me mentally.

“It’s obviously not helped my mental health in any way at all, and while I’m keeping afloat at the moment, I can feel it cracking.

“It’s a very, very difficult situation to be in.”

Jessen said he was only now getting back on his feet after a year of crippling depression because he recently landed

a job helping the NHS with its Covid vaccination programme in London, which has left him feeling “incredibly proud”.

It’s been estimated paying the libel fine, along with Mrs Foster’s and his legal costs, could cost him £300,000.

The outgoing First Minister was represented in court by high-profile media lawyer Paul Tweed (66), whose celebrity clients have included Tom Cruise, among others.

Jessen, meanwhile, was represented by lawyers from the leading London firm Harbottle & Lewis.

He said he had no idea what his total bill would be, adding: “Negotiating the payments is the next thing.”

The doctor said he hoped the court judgment would not impact his future TV work but admitted: “I really don’t know [if it will or not].”

He said he had tweeted the message because he had spent years as an openly gay man outraged at the DUP’s position on gay rights.

The party’s roots are deeply conservative, staunchly opposing same-sex marriage.

Its founder, the late Rev Ian Paisley launched a Save Ulster From Sodomy campaign in the early 1980s

and the party has voted against pro-LGBTQ+ motions. Most recently, it fought to block marriage equality.

However, Mrs Foster was one of five DUP MLAs who abstained on the vote to ban gay “conversion therapy”.

The majority of her party voted against the motion.

London-born Jessen said: “Being gay, I’ve taken a lot of interest in the DUP’s stances on issues such as same-sex marriage.

“That is why I’ve been aware of Arlene Foster for a long time.”

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA told the court that she gets “very distressed” when she is referred to as homophobic after being questioned on her views during the proceedings.

Mrs Foster said she took a “traditional view of marriage” as being between a man and a woman.

“Yes, I take the traditional view, the church-based view, yes,” she said.

“I get very distressed when people do call me a homophobe because that’s something I am not.”

Jessen’s appeal for fans to donate towards meeting the cost of his bill was made through a GoFundMe page called Support Dr Christian.

At the time of going to press, it had raised £4,000 of a £150,000 target.

The television doctor told Sunday Life: “It’s my only hope really and I really hope people who feel the same way as me about the DUP donate.”

Mrs Foster sued Jessen, also known for fronting Channel 4’s Supersize v Superskinny, over a tweet published to his 311,000 followers on December 23, 2019.

The post was only removed a fortnight later.

Mr Justice Gerry McAlinden awarded her £125,000 — a record sum for a defamatory tweet — to ensure Mrs Foster’s complete “vindication”.

She has said she is “satisfied” with the outcome, saying his false Twitter claims “cut to the core” of her private life.