Christian Jessen: I am down to my last £20k, says TV doctor after being ordered to pay Arlene Foster £125k in libel damages

Star launches crowdfunding drive to cover potential £300k bill for Arlene Foster libel

File photo dated 23/04/21 of television presenter Dr Christian Jessen leaving Belfast High Court. Dr Jessen has been ordered to pay damages of £125,000 to Arlene Foster for posting an "outrageous" defamatory tweet which made unfounded claims that the First Minister of Northern Ireland was having an extramarital affair. Picture date: Thursday May 27, 2021.

File photo dated 23/04/21 of television presenter Dr Christian Jessen leaving Belfast High Court. Dr Jessen has been ordered to pay damages of £125,000 to Arlene Foster for posting an "outrageous" defamatory tweet which made unfounded claims that the First Minister of Northern Ireland was having an extramarital affair. Picture date: Thursday May 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Foster . Photo credit should read: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Aaron Tinney

Celebrity TV doctor Christian Jessen, who has been ordered to pay Arlene Foster £125,000 in libel damages, says he only has £20,000.

In his first interview since the judgment in the case brought by the First Minister, he told Sunday Life he feared his mental health was “cracking” and he may go bankrupt.

The 44-year-old added he “deeply regrets” targeting the ex-DUP leader with his “stupid tweet” on social media. His total bill for the Belfast libel could top £300,000, including legal costs.

