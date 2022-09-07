Chris Heaton-Harris will be popular choice with unionists but may struggle to bridge divide

He’s the third Secretary of State for Northern Ireland within a year, but Chris Heaton-Harris’s appointment has made unionist opponents of the protocol smile more now than when his two predecessors were announced.

Brandon Lewis was untrusted by all sides in Northern Ireland. Shailesh Vara was never more than a stop-gap.

Heaton-Harris follows in the footsteps of Julian Smith as a former government chief whip now dispatched to Hillsborough Castle, but the similarity ends there.

They are on very different wings of the Conservative Party. Smith was a Remainer who backed Rishi Sunak’s leadership challenge. Heaton-Harris is a self-proclaimed “fierce Eurosceptic” who was every inch of the way on Team Truss.

He and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson know each other extremely well. The pair meet to discuss House business every week when Parliament is sitting.

The DUP leader expressed his delight at Heaton-Harris’s appointment on Tuesday night. “Chris is a former chair of the ERG and, as chief whip, shepherded the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill through all stages in the House of Commons.

“He brings a huge amount of knowledge and experience to his new role as our Secretary of State and I wish him well in the job.”

Jim Allister was equally effusive. The TUV leader became acquainted with Heaton-Harris when they were both MEPs during the Lisbon Treaty debates.

“Having served at the same time as Chris Heaton-Harris from 2004-2009, and been on the same side in Eurosceptic battles in Brussels, I welcome his appointment as Secretary of State,” Mr Allister said.

“I always found him good to work with. I trust he will play an active part in delivering Northern Ireland from the iniquitous protocol.”

There has been speculation that Liz Truss’s failure to mention Northern Ireland or the protocol in keynote speeches for the second consecutive day spells danger for the DUP.

The suggestion is that while she championed the fight against the protocol as Foreign Secretary, she will prove much more amenable to Brussels now she resides at Number 10.

It’s still early days, but Heaton-Harris’s appointment would appear to indicate that the new Prime Minister is not up for any grand compromise.

Sources say that far too much is being read into Truss’s failure to mention the protocol in her two speeches. Since winning the leadership on Monday, her initial focus is on addressing a mainland British audience.

She is prioritising energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis, and she does not want her first few days in the job to be centred on controversy with the EU.

But that does not mean she is ditching the DUP or is about to chart a new, softer course on the protocol, insiders insist.

The SDLP believes that the new Secretary of State’s appointment suggests a continuing hardline approach by Truss.

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said: “I’ve always found Chris Heaton-Harris relatively practical on straight-forward issues.

“However, his baggage on Brexit doesn’t bode well for compromise or the opportunity to resolve problems.”

Alliance deputy leader and North Down MP Stephen Farry said: “Chris Heaton-Harris has been very straightforward in any dealings I’ve had with him, but I am under no illusions about his Brexit credentials.”

There is an expectation that Heaton-Harris will be more regularly present in Northern Ireland and will be more “hands-on” than Brandon Lewis. Sources describe him as much more of a “conviction politician” than his predecessor.

It is difficult to see how he will develop constructive and positive relations with Sinn Fein and the SDLP. The very reason for his popularity among unionists is exactly why nationalists are pessimistic about his appointment.

Julian Smith earned respect among all shades of political opinion here. He may have lacked ministerial experience when he arrived, but his time as chief whip meant he possessed the crucial skill of building relationships and deals.

But he was a pragmatist first and foremost, while the new Secretary of State is an ideologue.

Until Tuesday night, very few people here will have heard of Heaton-Harris. Over coming weeks and months, Northern Ireland will learn a lot more about him and he will be on his own steep learning curve in this part of the world.