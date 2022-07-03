| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Chinese authorities withdraw controversial plans for consulate in Belfast

A local resident protests outside the Chinese Consulate in Belfast. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA Expand

Close

A local resident protests outside the Chinese Consulate in Belfast. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA

A local resident protests outside the Chinese Consulate in Belfast. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA

A local resident protests outside the Chinese Consulate in Belfast. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA

Ciaran O'Neill

Contested plans for a new building at the Chinese consulate in Belfast have been withdrawn.

The consulate had applied for planning permission for a visa processing centre at its base in Malone Road.

Most Watched

Privacy