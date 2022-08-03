Chinese ambassador to Ireland says Nancy Pelosi’s ‘reckless’ Taiwan visit ‘will definitely have consequence’

The Chinese ambassador to Ireland has described US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a “reckless and proactive move” to build stronger relations between the both countries.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments, announced multiple military exercises around the island and issued a series of harsh statements after the delegation touched down in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, on Tuesday night.

Ms Pelosi’s trip has heightened US-China tensions more than visits by other members of Congress because of her high-level position as leader of the House of Representatives.

She is the first speaker of the house to come to Taiwan in 25 years, since Newt Gingrich in 1997.

To visit has been viewed as a significant public affront by Beijing.

He Xiangdong, the Chinese ambassador to Ireland, said the visit sends a “wrong signal” to separatists who want an independent Taiwan.

“We told everybody that China has the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and we are fully justified to do what we must.

"The current situation is created purely by the US side and separatist forces in Taiwan. So, of course they have to bear the responsibility and the consequences,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The provocation is not from China… but the PLA, China’s military forces, is taking and will take serious, targeted military operations in response.”

Mr Xiangdong said “Taiwan is a part of China” and resolving its “reunification” is an internal matter.

“There’s some people who have welcomed this visit in Taiwan. At the same time, many people in Taiwan are against such a kind of a visit,” he said.

“We will do our utmost, with maximum sincerity to achieve a peaceful reunification. We strive for peaceful reunification with Taiwan, while also we’re also determined to safeguard our sovereignty and the territory integrity.

“We will not sit ideally and will have to make legitimate and necessary responses.

"In the event of employing any non-peaceful means and other necessary measures, we will excerpt our utmost to protect the lives, property and all other legitimate rights and interests of the Taiwanese people, because they are Chinese people.”

He added, “definitely there will be consequences” as a result of Ms Pelosi’s visit.

Threats came all the way from the top, as Xi Jinping, leader of China’s ruling Communist Party told US president Joe Biden not to “play with fire” in a rare call between the two leaders.

Meanwhile, Ms Pelosi has said she and other members of Congress visiting Taiwan are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.

“Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” she said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

“America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.”