Chilly conditions forecast as temperatures set to dip by 6C

Daytime temperatures will drop to between 8C and 10C this week

MOTORISTS and pedestrians are being warned to expect chilly weather as Ireland is set for a 6C drop in temperatures as a Scandinavian front brings the prospect of overnight frost and bouts of heavy rain.

This week will see daytime temperatures drop to between 8C and 10C - some 6C cooler than daytime highs over the past fortnight.

Overnight conditions could drop to as low as minus 1C or even minus 2C along higher ground in inland areas.

Met Éireann's Siobhan Ryan said it will be unsettled for the next week with a mixture of rain showers, frost and occasional spells of bright sunshine, the best of which will be in the south and east.

Drivers were urged to take care as some rain showers could prove very heavy - with the prospect of overnight frost from Wednesday.

"Tuesday will be another cool and bright day with sunny spells but once again scattered showers will occur, heaviest and most frequent over Atlantic coastal counties while staying driest in the east and southeast," she said.

The highest temperatures will vary from 8C to 11C.

"Wednesday will result in many areas being dry with good spells of sunshine but scattered showers will continue across Atlantic counties and Ulster, with just isolated showers elsewhere.

"It will again feel cool with highest temperatures of 8C to 11C."

Temperatures on Wednesday night could sink to as low as -1C or even -2C, bringing a prospect of frost to many areas.

"Thursday will see some good sunshine to begin the day. However cloudier conditions and isolated showers will move in to affect Ulster and west Connacht.

"There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells elsewhere.

"Friday will be mostly dry, albeit cloudy with patchy light rain, and feeling slightly warmer with temperatures rising to between 9C and 12C."

Unfortunately, the prospects for the weekend will mirror Halloween with quite unsettled conditions marked by rain showers, some of which will prove quite heavy.

Met Éireann warned that the first two weeks of November will be quite wet with spells of heavy rain and daytime temperatures dipping down to single figures, although the greatest hazard facing motorists will be frost and rain rather than ice.