Children’s rights advocates call for an end to 25pc ‘parent rule’ in school admissions

Children’s rights advocates have called for the removal of a rule that allows schools to admit up to 25pc of children or grandchildren of past pupils.

Children’s’ Ombudsman, Dr Niall Muldoon, and the charity Barnardo’s are among those supporting its abolition.

Many schools, particularly in the fee-paying sector, support the provision and argued against the introduction of a 25pc cap in 2018 school admissions legislation. Previously there was no limit.

Labour education spokesperson, Aodhán Ó’Ríordáin, wants to amend the legislation and remove the automatic right of entry for 25pc of children or grandchildren of past pupils. Where it is applied, it can have the impact of denying a place to a local student.

Mr Ó’Ríordáin said the provision represents elitism and, in a republic, the school a child’s parents and grandparents attended should be irrelevant.

His private member’s bill on the matter is the subject of pre-legislative scrutiny hearings by Oireachtas education committee.

Last week, the committee heard that the 25pc rule was not widely applied

Today, Dr Muldoon said they would welcome change and said the current law “seems to say that children who had parents and grandparents who went to a particular school, can get priority in obtaining a school place.

“This is undoubtedly leading to a continuing cycle of disadvantage for some,” he said.

Dr Muldoon said the 25pc allowance had the potential to affect the ability of any child whose mother, father or grandparent did not attend a particular school to get a place in that school.

Groups who could be particularly disadvantaged included Traveller children, children of immigrant parents and children of parents with disabilities who may not have attended a mainstream secondary school an children of families who have had to move to a different area to find accommodation, he said.

The Ombudsman cited international human rights conventions and said there was no reasonable or objective basis for different treatment on the basis of giving priority children or grandchildren of past pupils.

Barnardo’s CEO, Suzanne Connolly, said the provision in Section 62 on the current legislation allowed schools to introduce admission policies which could unjustifiably disadvantage many of the children her organisation supported.

She said it sent out the wrong message and “tells children where their parents and grandparents did or did not go to school determines their own future opportunities.”

Ms Connolly said maintaining the provision would be the wrong decision for children, regardless of how widespread its adoption was across schools.

Dr David Doyle, an associate professor of law at Maynooth University, cited the example of a Traveller child who, prior to the 2018 legislation, had been denied entry to a school which applied the parent/grandparent rule.

He said that the cap of 25pc of places that has since been introduced would have made no difference to the child’s chances of securing place.

Dr Doyle, who has conducted research on discriminatory practices faced by children in accessing education, said while the 2018 legislation was a significant step in the right direction, it did not go far enough in ensuring accessibility without discrimination to Irish schools.

He said any admissions criteria in oversubscribed schools was going to result in discommoding certain students and certain families, but that it should not automatically disadvantage certain groups.

National Parents Council Primary (NPCP) CEO Áine Lynch said while was argued that the provision was implemented rarely, “we must look to our legislation to set the tone for what we value in society.

“Currently, the legislation could be argued sets the tone that your history can define your future,” she said.

Ms Lynch said any legislation that allowed for the possible discrimination within communities must be amended.

She said ensuring that a school’s admission policy provides and is seen to provide equity of access for local children to their local school, must be a priority.