Children’s passports taking ‘up to 40 days’ – Deputy Emer Higgins

It takes up to 40 days to get a child’s first time passport, while the wait time is even longer when using the Passport Express service.

That’s according to Fine Gael Dublin TD Emer Higgins who is calling for the Passport Express service to be renamed, as she argues it is misleading.

Deputy Higgins said the express service’s title must be changed so that it is clear to customers that it is “not the fastest method of application”.

“Applying online is the fastest way to get your passport,” the Dublin Mid-West TD said.

“Every week my office is still encountering people who have applied for their passport through the Passport Express method because they understandably think that the name implies it must be the fastest method, but it is not.

“This is an issue I raised a couple of months ago and I know that An Post and Minister [Simon] Coveney have been engaging on it but we need to see it being changed as soon as possible to avoid the ongoing confusion that we are encountering among the public.”

Deputy Higgins said the turnaround time for standard passport online renewals is between 10-15 days, but when applying through Passport Express the wait time “jumps to eight weeks” because it takes much longer to process a physical application.

Read More

She said it is taking up to 40 days to get children’s first-time passports because the process comes with additional complications due to the need to verify parent/guardianship and other factors.

"Applying for your child’s first-time passport through Passport Express will exacerbate this further,” she added.

It is understood between 4,000 and 5,000 passports are being issued every day, while up to 1.4m applications are expected this year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs recently said that at any one time in the system, 40pc of passport applications are incomplete or must be amended before the document can be issued.

It stated that 41,000 passport applications are delayed because applicants still need to provide supporting documents.

The Department also confirmed that 460,000 passports have been issued so far this year, compared to 634,000 for the whole of 2021.

Deputy Higgins said work is continuing to increase staff numbers at the country’s three passport office locations from 600 to 900, but she is still concerned that people will be “disappointed” and have to “cancel travel plans and lose money” because they applied through Passport Express, “thinking it would be the quickest way”.

“And you can’t really blame those people because it does sound like the quickest method,” she said.

“Passport Express is of course a vital service for people who do not wish to use the online system or who have limited digital skills, but I think it’s high time that Passport Express underwent a name change.

“A simple name change would prevent a lot of confusion, but it needs to happen sooner rather than later.”

Independent.ie has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs for comment.