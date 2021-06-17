Children’s Minister seeks to ban conversion therapy after meeting with Sinn Féin and cross party coalition group

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is seeking to ban conversion therapy after meeting with Sinn Féin and a cross party coalition group.

Mr O’Gorman’s department is currently examining ways to legally ban the practice, how widespread it is and what forms it takes place in.

Conversion therapy refers to any form of treatment proposed to change a person’s sexual orientation or to suppress a person’s gender identity.

Mr O’Gorman met with the cross-party Anti Conversion Therapy Coalition (ACTC) group, as well as Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield.

The Senator’s Prohibition of Conversion Therapies Bill 2018, which will soon undergo committee stage, seeks to outlaw conversion therapies.

A spokesperson for the Minister said that his department has prepared an initial “scoping paper” on the practise.

“Minister O’Gorman has met with Senator Warfield and with the Anti-Conversion Therapy Coalition on the matter, and intends to move forward with further detailed research which will provide the necessary evidence base for legislative proposals to ban conversion therapy,” said the spokesperson.

The cross-party group met with the Minister on Tuesday and said that he expressed an “eagerness” in working with Senator Warfield and his Bill.

While the Minister has not yet decided if the Sinn Féin Bill will be supported, it is understood that the “same goal” of banning the practise is shared by both Minister O’Gorman and Senator Warfield.

“Minister O’Gorman highlighted some legal concerns regarding how any legislation could be worded but was optimistic that this could be ironed out with further research and a more holistic view of the shape this practice takes in Ireland,” said a spokesperson for the group.

The ACTC has appealed to people affected by conversion therapy to come forward and share their experiences.

“It is important for us to highlight that the Minister is very aware of the sensitivity of this subject and was insistent that any engagement with affected people be done on the terms of the individual and to the degree that they are comfortable,” said the group’s spokesperson.

“We as a campaign will be seeking in the coming weeks to mindfully and compassionately engage with people affected and where applicable link them up with the Minister.”

Learning of personal experiences will mean that the legislation banning the practise can be “fit for purpose”.