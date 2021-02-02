Children’s Minister objects to plans for extended hours at Dublin Airport’s new runway

Green Party Government minister Roderic O’Gorman is opposing Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) plans to lift planning restrictions on its new €320m 3.1km runway at Dublin airport.

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, who is Dublin West TD, has branded as “unacceptable” the noise levels local residents will be faced with if planning restrictions are lifted.

Due to become operational next year, the DAA is seeking amendments to the original 2007 planning permission that will be allow the runway be used between 6am and midnight.

It has suggested a noise quota system would be used to dictate the number of night-time flights at the airport.

However, in an eight-page submission made with Green party colleagues, Cllr Pamela Conroy and Cllr Daniel Whooley, Minister O’Gorman claimed if the restrictions are changed “those living in this area will not benefit from a reduction in noise levels when the north runway is opened”.

Minister O’Gorman said “instead, the level of noise that they are experiencing will remain the same and they will experience new night noise. This is unacceptable”.

The objection, which comes with a photo of the former DCU law lecturer and 'Roderic O'Gorman Green TD for Dublin West' against a green and white background, said the best way to mitigate any noise from the new runway “is to leave the planning conditions as they are and refuse this application”.

Regarding DAA’s proposed noise quota system, Minister O’Gorman said “rejecting this proposal and maintaining the current restrictions is what residents prefer and standard among similar airport”.

The closing date for submissions was Monday and a spokesman for Fingal County Council said today that around 250 have been received, though the total is not a final figure as council staff continued to validate submissions.

Scores of north Dublin residents are objecting to the proposals and the impact the noise from night-time flights will have on their residential amenity.

However, the airline industry has thrown its weight in support of the plans with 15 carriers including Dublin airport’s two main customers, Ryanair and Aer Lingus offering their support.

In their submission, the Irish arm of international logistics firm, FedEx Express said the DAA’s proposals for the easing restrictions don’t go far enough and that all night time cargo flights should be exempt from any restrictions.

Director with FedEx Express Ireland, James Davies has told Fingal County Council the restrictions proposed in the 2007 planning permission “will have a significant detrimental negative impact on FedEx’s operations and business in Ireland”.

Mr Davies said during the Covid 19 pandemic, the air cargo industry has been more important than ever through bringing in medical products and PPE into Ireland.

Mr Davies said cargo night time flights into Dublin supports €1.1bn in GDP and 15,000 jobs.

IDA Ireland and IBEC have voiced their support for lifting the restrictions and Dublin Chamber said the current restrictions “will inhibit growth and damage the airport’s competitive reputation”. A decision is due on the application next month.

Online Editors