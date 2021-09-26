Children will only have to restrict movements if they have Covid symptoms or a close contact in their household

MINISTER for Children Roderic O’Gorman has said that children will only have to restrict their movements if they have symptoms of Covid-19 or if there is a close contact within their household.

This comes as children who are close contacts of a primary school pupil who is infected with the virus will no longer be tested and traced from Monday.

Speaking on On The Record With Gavan Reilly on Newstalk, the Minister explained the changes in the contract tracing rules for primary schools starting tomorrow.

“The key change is that when a child aged 12 and under has a close contact, but that close contact isn’t from their household, and that child is asymptomatic, that child won’t need to restrict his or her movements so he or she will be able to go back to school.

“It only becomes an issue if a close contact is from a child’s household or if the child is showing symptoms of Covid-19, in which case they should restrict their movements and contact their GP,” he said.

The Minister described how the rules will apply for children having sleepovers in a different house.

“The HSE said that if a child was doing a sleepover in a house and that household has a close contact, that child does then have to be treated as a close contact and the rule regarding restricting movements applies there,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman said the changes are mainly being made to ensure children don’t miss out on even more school time.

“It’s advice from Nphet, and I think it is primarily driven by the recognition that rates in schools and in childcare facilities are low, I know since September in childcare facilities the positivity rate has been 4pc and last week it was down as far as 3pc.

“I think primarily the changes are being made in recognition of the fact that we want to allow children and young people enjoy the benefits of the much-improved public health situation,” he said.

On the news that vaccines may be on the way for over-5s, he said “We’re seeing now that some of the companies developing vaccines are now undertaking testing on vaccines for younger children.”

“I think that’s a significant development, we’ve seen a very successful uptake of the vaccine here for the 12 to 15-year-olds so should this vaccine complete clinical trials it’ll be reviewed by the European authorities and the authorities here and again subject to the approval it’s definitely something we’d look at rolling out here in Ireland.

The Minister said this will be a decision for parents to take, he said: “Obviously as we know we vaccinate children under 12 for a very significant number of serious illnesses in their youth and that’s been incredibly successful in Ireland.”

He added: “I think if we do bring in a scheme like this, I do think parents would welcome it but again all additional vaccination programmes are subject to public health advice.”

The Department of Health today has confirmed 1,459 new cases of Covid-19

As of 8am today, there are 296 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 65 are in ICU.