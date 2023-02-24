‘Children should not know about war, our lives are heavier’ - Yeva Skalietska (13) on escaping Ukraine

Yeva Skalietska with a copy of her book 'You Don't Know War Is'.

Yeva’s life in Kharkiv was a happy one.

She painted, played the piano and attended birthday parties with her friends.

She enjoyed living with her grandmother in a peaceful European city.

Yeva (13) and her grandmother Iryna fled Ukraine along with millions of others, leaving behind all they knew to reach the safety of the European Union.

To make sense of the nightmare she and her country found themselves in, Yeva began keeping a diary.

Never did she imagine her entries would end up as a popular book sold in 19 countries with the audio version narrated by none other than Keira Knightley.

Yeva’s unflinching entries have received critical acclaim as she shows the world what war is like when experienced through the eyes of a child.

‘You Don’t Know What War Is’ begins with Yeva’s words: “Everyone thinks they know the meaning of the word ‘war.’ Yet hardly anyone knows what that word means for real. They say it’s terrible, it’s dreadful. But they don’t know. Not really.”

Yeva knows, though, and said the earliest entries are still emotional.

“When I was reading the diary to my grandmother and her friends, they were all crying as it was really emotional. I realised afterwards that I had written down my whole experience,” Yeva says in brilliant English. Yeva is brilliantly bright and speaks Ukrainian, Russian and English. She’s also learning German and Italian.

The memory of fleeing Kharkiv and what it once was is still fresh in the now 13-year-old’s mind.

“Kharkiv is just 26km from the Russian border. The missiles travel so fast that they could not be intercepted in the air. It’s so sad. They were destroying normal houses, architecture, and Kharkiv itself. It’s so upsetting,” Yeva told Independent.ie.

Yeva’s diary was first popularised when she was met by a Channel 4 news crew in Uzhgorod near the Slovakian border.

Her account of enduring the terror of bombing for the first time was read aloud in Uzhgorod, with all around listening in dead silence.

“I started having a panic attack. My hands were shaking. My teeth were chattering,” Yeva wrote. Her story is that of millions of children in Ukraine.

She says a lot of her classmates are now gone, scattered to far corners of Europe, but some remain in Kharkiv, unable to get to safety.

“It’s so scary for them. You don’t know where the bomb will land or what will happen tomorrow.

“Children should not know what war is. We had to leave a wonderful, peaceful life. I had a really happy childhood and I didn’t understand what war is, and that’s the way it should be, but we do know now and our world is heavier. It is so dangerous there,” she said.

Despite her young age, Yeva confesses to reading news about the war regularly, hoping not to see headlines of more bombings in her hometown. Even 3,000km away in Dublin, her thoughts wander towards Kharkiv.

“One day the war will end and I hope our wonderful nationality and the world will help rebuild Ukraine. Then, I would love to go back,” Yeva said.

Yeva is enrolled in a Dublin school and dreams of studying in Oxford, either to be a lawyer or a journalist. Although she admits she may keep on writing.

She will get her first glimpse of the prestigious college next month when she is interviewed about her book at the Oxford Literary Festival.

'You Don't Know What War Is' can be purchased at most bookshops.


























