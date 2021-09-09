Children should carry a health passport to monitor risk of diabetes and obesity – Professor Niall Moyna

Professor Niall Moyna has said children should carry a health passport to monitor the risk of diabetes and obesity.

Professor of human performance at Dublin City University (DCU) warned that lockdowns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have impacted on children’s fitness levels.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he said his mantra is about prevention.

“The data emerging over the last few months is clearly indicating that children are less active this is globally, they’ve put on weight particularly kids under the age of 12.

“We know that many of the chronic diseases that afflict modern societies in the world today start early in life and my concern is that we have a lot of children today who are metabolically unhealthy and that results in an array of diseases like high blood pressure and damage to our blood vessels and pre-diabetes all of these diseases that we’re going to have to fix in the long term.”

“The whole idea would be to identify kids early on who are at risk and in a very sensitive way to bring that to the attention of the public health nurse and let them intervene rather than wait until it’s too late,” he said.

Prof Moyna believes that in this country “we try to change behaviours rather than adapt healthy behaviours in the first place.”

He recommends tests being carried out in primary schools to identify children who may be at risk of developing such diseases.

“I think it’s very important that it would be very child-centric and many of these tests can be done as part of a game and then you can assess health related fitness and that’s the first thing.

“Secondly, I would like to see when a parent goes to a parent teacher meeting whether it’s primary or secondary school, that they receive information from the physical education teacher on how their child is doing.

He added: “I would like if a parent went to a primary school and the PE teacher said ‘look I’d be a little bit concerned your kid is poor in two of these components and has been now on her last few tests maybe you need to go and talk to a public health nurse and see are there issues that need to be addressed. That’s the level we’re at now.”

The Professor said that recent studies have shown that up to 80pc of 10-to-12-year olds do not get the minimum amount of physical activity per day.

“We’re trying to flag kids who are at risk because in this country we have disease management rather than disease prevention and I think we need to focus an awful lot more on preventing many of these chronic conditions,” he said.

Prof Moyna said tests such as the bleep tests in schools should be monitored.

“We don’t monitor any of that information at the moment and it’s not compulsory in schools either so it could be a simple push up or moving over a hurdle to access your flexibility there’s lots of different ways to do this but to keep this information.

“What I would see initially in primary school that the parents would be the owner of this information and it would be kept by the schools.

He said: “The bottom line is if a child is overweight particularly obese in primary school there’s an extremely high probability that they’re metabolically unhealthy they may have blood pressure issues that need to be addressed.

Prof Moyna said this idea is not about shaming children it’s about being “proactive”. He said he is trying to empower people to take ownership of their health.

“I believe that all the teacher does is that they’re able to rank the kids there should be maybe a traffic light system and if a child is in red maybe two tests in a row it’s brought to the attention of the parent and a recommendation is made to go and seek some medical advice it’s not about shaming that’s the last thing we want to do,” he said.