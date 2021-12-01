A girl receives her first dose of Covid vaccine in Colombia. Picture: Reuters.

Children aged between five and 11 can begin to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 jab from December 13 in the EU, German health minister Jens Spahn confirmed today.

This is one week earlier than the intended start date of December 20.

A spokesperson for BioNTech confirmed to Reuters that the date has been brought forward, as long as a production batch of the drug passes quality control checks next week.

Read More

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will have to grant approval to the move before the vaccination programme can begin in this age cohort in Ireland.

The age group will receive a two-dose regimen of the vaccine in the same format as other age groups.

"Given the current pandemic situation, this is good news for parents and children. Many are awaiting this eagerly,2 German health minister Jens Spahn said.

In a letter to parents and guardians of children in schools across the country this morning, Dr Tony Holohan said he welcomes the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for primary school going children.

"We anticipate receiving further advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) in the near future,” he wrote.

The European Union last week approved use of the low-dose vaccine version for five- to 11-year-olds, following authorisation in May to give the standard adult dosage to children 12 years and older.

This comes as students from third class and up today begin wearing masks as cases in the primary school age group have surged in recent weeks.

The move came along with a Nphet recommendation to reduce the amount of socialisation among primary school children due to the level of cases experienced in this age group.