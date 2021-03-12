Childcare workers set for improved pay says minister after recommending new wage-setting body

CHILDCARE workers are set for “improved” pay rates after a minister backed a new wage-setting forum today.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman, has recommended that a Joint Labour Committee is set up for the early learning and care and school-age childcare sector.

This would mean legally-binding standard pay rates and terms and conditions for workers.

Siptu has argued that high staff turnover in the sector is directly linked to low pay and terms and conditions.

The minister’s recommendation follows a commitment in the programme for government to set up a joint labour committee (JLC) for the sector.

A joint labour committee would enable Siptu and Childhood Services Ireland of Ibec to negotiate an employment regulation order for the sector.

This would set standard and legally binding pay and conditions for staff across the sector.

“While there is still a distance to travel, today marks an important milestone in our journey towards improved pay and conditions for those working in the sector,” said Mr O’Gorman.

“Finding an appropriate mechanism to address pay and conditions is key to the ongoing professionalisation of the sector, and will underpin the delivery of quality services for children and families.”

Reacting to the announcement, childcare expert and Mary Immaculate College lecturer, Mary Moloney, tweeted it was positive news but a joint labour committee alone “will not address the staffing issues endemic in the sector”.

“Government must commit to invest in salaries,” she said. “Without this the JLC is a wasted exercise.”

Ibec providers’ group Childhood Services Ireland said there is a long road ahead but the establishment of a joint labour committee is a first step.

Director Darragh Whelan said certainty and stability is required in the sector.

“Childcare providers are under huge pressure as a result of the pandemic, and many are uncertain of what the future holds,” he said.

“Many people will continue to work from home, resulting in a reduction in demand for childcare which presents significant sustainability concerns for providers."

He said CSI recognises the importance of examining terms and conditions in the continuing professionalism of the sector.

"The establishment of a JLC will provide CSI/Ibec and Siptu a framework in which to consider these issues in a measured way, recognising the continuing impact of Covid on the sector," he added.

Mr O’Gorman said he had written to minister of state for business, employment and retail, Damien English, making the recommendation.

Minister English has the power to apply to the Labour Court for the establishment of a JLC.

It is the court’s statutory role to decide if it is appropriate to set one up.

An eight week consultation process has been underway with Siptu and CSI Ibec, chaired by the former chair of the Labour Court, Kevin Duffy.

Interested parties were invited to discuss how best to address pay and conditions and how a joint labour committee might support this.

Following this, Mr Duffy submitted a report to the minister recommending the establishment of a JLC.

