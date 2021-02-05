Childcare workers ask to be prioritised in vaccination rollout in open letter to Taoiseach

Childcare workers say social distancing is "not an option" for them.

Childcare and early education professionals have written to an Taoiseach Micheál Martin to request they be prioritised in the vaccination rollout and classified as “key workers”.

Seas Suas, the organisation that represents independent childcare providers, say they are “working on the frontline where social distancing is not possible” and argue for the group to be vaccinated quickly to ensure that Irish children “receive consistent, sustainable, and safe education and care.”

In an open letter to the Taoiseach, Nphet, NIAC, the Minister for Health and the Minister for Children published today, Seas Suas argues that the early learning and childcare sector is essential to the normal functioning of society and the economy and is particularly important in caring for the children of essential workers and healthcare professionals.

Read More

Childcare workers are currently eleventh in the Government’s fifteen-phase rollout plan. Reclassifying childcare workers as key workers would place them in the sixth phase of the rollout, those “providing services essential to the vaccination programme”.

Seas Suas says that vaccinating sector staff sooner will protect them, and mean fewer absences and interruptions to care and education.

The group says that the childcare sector is crucial to Ireland’s “economic and social recovery” and supports a fully functioning healthcare sector. Without childcare, the country cannot return to full productivity at work, the representative body said.

“Last March, when early learning and childcare services were closed, parents, many of them frontline workers, quickly came to appreciate the difficulties of functioning as full-time carers and teachers while simultaneously carrying out their professional duties,” said Regina Bushell, chair of Seas Suas.

“It quickly became clear that it would be impossible to revitalise the economy, or even have a fully functioning health service, in a lockdown where childcare and education were closed. This problem is now apparent again, and we must work to ensure it is solved as quickly as possible.”

The approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and the ramping up of the rollout as vaccine supply increases generally from April, provides the necessary resources to carry out their proposal, Seas Suas said.

This approach would also be in line with other countries, including the United States, Germany, and Italy, where teachers and childcare workers are deemed key workers and have been prioritised for vaccination in the third group of their rollout programmes.

“To that end, we are asking that the Government reconsiders its current vaccination programme, when there is scope to do, so in the best interest of children, parents, and early learning and childcare workers,” Ms Bushell said.

Read More





Read More

Online Editors