Childcare operators prioritising essential and frontline workers ahead of reopening tomorrow

Childcare operators are prioritising families with essential and frontline workers today ahead of reopening tomorrow.

Operators are today liaising with families and scoping out their needs in order to facilitate children with parents who are essential workers, so that numbers can be kept low in creches tomorrow.

With schools and pre-school childcare programmes reopening on January 11, operators have raised concerns that there is a lack of clarity on who should be prioritised.

Those who can stay at home are asked to do that so that priority can be given for frontline families.

“It is clear to us that the essential list is not helpful in terms of determining of who should be given priority tomorrow because the list is so long and so broad, so it makes prioritisation so challenging,” said Teresa Heeney, CEO of Early Childhood Ireland, the largest early years sector organisation in the country.

“Operators must today take risk assessments - can they open safely? Then they must meet the needs of families who are frontline. Then you’re concerned as an employer for the health and wellbeing of your staff.

“Then you’ve got the public health guidance that has to be borne in mind, which is to do with the pods.

“Then there’s the pre-school regulations and that has also to be borne in mind. So, it’s a very significant undertaking, getting opened tomorrow,” she explained.

Some childcare operators throughout the country have the demands for capacity as low as 20pc, however others are seeing demands for 80pc capacity.

Some operators are offering reduced hours, for example, instead of opening from the usual hours of 8pm to 7pm, opening from 8pm to 5pm.

“They cannot accommodate everyone,” said Ms Heeney.

“It’s a very challenging time for operators.

“Staff are worried and really scared and we need to recognise that these services are opening in good faith,” she said, adding that as well as clarity on which families should be prioritised, there needs to be access to vaccines in the sector if it is expected to stay open.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio One this afternoon, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that there will be greater clarity provided on who to prioritise later today.

“For regular childcare, we’d like it to stay open. We’re asking for childcare providers to keep it open for vulnerable children and for children of essential frontline workers, those parents who have to go to work and need childcare.

“There will be greater clarity on this from the department of children later on.

“We’re asking providers to make childcare available to those parents who need it, who continue to go to work and have no other option but continue to go work.”

He said that it is “extremely difficult” for parents who are working from home to home school their children while working.

“What we’re asking people to do is more akin to what they did in March and April and that was successful in suppressing this virus and driving it back,” said Mr Varadkar.

Online Editors