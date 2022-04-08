Child in serious condition in hospital following Co Galway crash

A child is in a serious condition in hospital following a road traffic collision involving a mini-bus in Co Galway this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision at Dunlo Quay, near the L4602, in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

The collision occurred at approximately 12.10pm and involved a mini-bus and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a girl, was later taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

“The road is currently closed with diversions in place. A forensic collision examination has been scheduled,” Gardaí said in a statement.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

"Any road users who were travelling near the Dunlo roundabout and the L4602 between 12.05pm and 12.20pm and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.”

Anyone with information can contact Ballinasloe Garda Station at 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.