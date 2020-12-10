Chief Medical Officer advises public to restrict movements for the next two weeks if they plan on seeing older or vulnerable family members

The Chief Medical Officer has advised the public to restrict their movements for the next two weeks if they plan on seeing older or vulnerable family members over the Christmas period.

Speaking at tonight’s bi-weekly press conference at the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan said that health chiefs are worried about “intergenerational transmission” of the coronavirus as people of all ages are likely to mix over Christmas.

He said that there is a way to plan for these events and to “reduce transmission”.

“They need to think ahead and to think forward,” he said.

“If we can each individually restrict our movements if we are planning to have those kinds of experiences over the Christmas period where we know we’re going to be meeting up with people who are older members of our families, loved ones who are medically vulnerable and so on, if we can restrict our individual movements limit our contacts over the next two weeks, we can really reduce the chance that we as individuals will bring in infection.”

He said that Nphet is particularly concerned about older and medically vulnerable family members coming into contact with other family members.

“Thereby we’ll reduce the risk of transmission within the household and reduce the risk of what we call intergenerational transmission which is what we’re very specifically worried about,” Dr Holohan said.

“At Christmastime, we get a concentrated coming together of people coming together across the ages over a very short space of time.”

Maynooth University President and Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said that the reproductive number for the virus is now at 1.

He also warned that there is a “high risk” of a surge in January if this number rises above 1.

“There’s a high risk of a surge in January unless we can keep that reproduction number close to 1. My message is that we should remain extremely cautious, limiting the number of contacts per week, taking all the precautions during those contacts,” he said.

He also said that there has been a “stable point” reached in the transmission of the virus, as case numbers are stable, numbers in hospital are declining slowly, but the numbers of patients in intensive care and numbers of deaths have not began declining yet.

