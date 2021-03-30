Chief executive of VHI who received Covid-19 vaccine at Beacon Hospital steps aside pending investigation into the issue

The chief executive of the VHI who received a Covid-19 vaccine at the Beacon Hospital is to step aside pending an investigation into the issue.

In a statement today the board of the country's biggest health insurer confirmed John O’Dwyer received a vaccine at the Beacon Hospital, and also confirmed he had been treated for cancer there.

"The board is aware, and with Mr O'Dwyer's consent, can now disclose that he has been a patient of the Beacon Hospital and St James's Hospital for oesophageal cancer. The board is commencing an investigation to establish the facts.

"While the investigation is ongoing John O'Dwyer has offered to step aside as CEO and the board has agreed to this. Declan Moran has been appointed Acting CEO."

Earlier today the VHI confirmed a senior executive who was having treatment for a serious illness at the hospital had been vaccinated.

It did not name Mr O Dwyer.

It is not clear when he received the vaccine.

People who are in active cancer treatment are entitled to a vaccine.

It comes as the Beacon Hospital board has set up an independent review following revelations that 20 teachers at St Gerard's School in Bray, Co. Wicklow were vaccinated at the hospital.

