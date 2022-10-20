Chess scandal: Hans Niemann launches $100m lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen, Chess.com as the game’s biggest ever crisis deepens

Magnus Carlsen, the game's highest-ever rated player, is one of three co-defendants on the lawsuit. Photo: Reuters.

The biggest scandal ever to engulf the game of chess has deepened further after Grandmaster Hans Niemann filed a $100m defamation lawsuit against Chess.com and two top Grandmasters - Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.

The civil lawsuit published online by Niemann on Thursday evening, claims Chess.com, Carlsen and Nakamura engaged in a “coordinated campaign of defamation and misinformation” which has “ruined his life”.

Niemann, a 19-year-old American Grandmaster, was accused of cheating by Magnus Carlsen - the number one player in the world for over 10 years, and has since been banned from the game’s biggest website, Chess.com.

Carlsen has now refused to play Niemann and said he believes that Hans has cheated “more - and more recently” than he has admitted to.

Niemann had previously been banned from the site privately for admitting to cheating when he was 12 and 16-years-old during online games which he said were not for money.

Cheating in chess is considered a mortal sin, with lengthy bans for those caught in FIDE - the game’s governing body - tournaments.

Many online tournaments do not come under FIDE’s jurisdiction, muddying the waters of crime and punishment when it comes to cheating on Chess.com.

Chess.com published a report in recent weeks which claims that Niemann has misled the public about the extent of his cheating and concluded he has likely cheated in more than 100 games online, including some which were in money tournaments.

This was following an investigation of his historical games with computers used to detect “engine moves” or the perfect move in any given position.

Niemann’s meteoric rise up the ranks of chess in recent years has only fuelled rumours of cheating in certain quarters of the game, despite very few denying his talent.

In the suit, which seeks damages of “no less than $100m”, Niemann also alleges that Hikaru Nakamura - the biggest chess streamer on Twitch and one of the best players in the world - was also involved in “colluding to blacklist” Hans from the chess world.

Nakamura has regularly discussed the scandal that has engulfed the game in recent months on his channel, which has more than a million followers.

The saga dominated chess discourse in recent months after Magnus resigned from the prestigious Sinquefield Cup after losing to Niemann, before offering no explanation as to why he withdrew.

He simply tweeted that he would like to return to the tournament in the future along with a famous video clip of football manager Jose Mourinho saying, “if I speak more I will be in trouble”.

Speculation was rife that Carlsen suspected Niemann of cheating in the tournament and security at the event was beefed up following Magnus’ withdrawal.

This led to Niemann attempting to clear his name by admitting to previous infractions in the past online, but said he had not cheated since and did not cheat ever over the boar (in-person).

Chess.com’s report refuted Hans’ claims and alleged he had cheated as recently as 2020, and upheld an indefinite ban from its site and all affiliated tournaments.

Niemann’s suit alleges that the “misinformation” has ruined his life and robbed him of prospective earnings as he claims tournaments want nothing to do with him since the allegations because Carlsen - by far the game’s biggest star - may not play in events that Niemann participates in.

The suit was filed by Oved and Oved LLP in a Missouri court today and Niemann’s representatives said “this is not a game”.

“Defendants have destroyed Niemann’s life simply because he had the talent, dedication and audacity to defeat the so-called ‘King of Chess’,” a statement from the firm said, referring to Magnus Carlsen.

The situation is further entangled due to a planned merger of Carlsen’s chess company and app ‘PlayMagnus’ and Chess.com, which the suit says will “monopolise the chess world”.

Chess.com, Carlsen and Nakamura did not immediately comment on the suit.



















