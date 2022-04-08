The Kinder Surprise products involved in the recall, with best before dates between 11/7/22 and 7/10/22

HEALTH authorities in Ireland have issued a stark warning to all parents and carers of young children “to check and make sure that they do not have Kinder Egg products at home” amid a potential link to salmonella.

With just one week to go to Easter, the manufacturer of the popular Kinder chocolate range has recalled further products.

It comes as five new cases of salmonella have been detected in Ireland, bringing the total 15 to date.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued an extended food alert concerning the recall of all Kinder products, and advising consumers that these products should not be consumed.

This latest alert from the FSAI involves the recall of all Kinder products irrespective of best by date. These products have been associated with an extensive outbreak of salmonellosis, primarily affecting children, the HSE-HPSC said in a statement.

The HSE, HPSC and FSAI have been working closely with UK authorities to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium. The Irish outbreak is part of a larger outbreak that involves the UK and a number of other European countries.

The great majority of people who have become ill have reported eating Kinder products, manufactured by Ferrero, in the days before they became unwell.

Belgian health authorities today ordered Italian confectionary group Ferrero to suspend production at its plant in Belgium, after an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella linked to the company's Kinder chocolates.

Ferrero, which recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and other products in a number of countries, said other Kinder products made at its Arlon site had also been recalled. The company did not explicitly link the recall to the salmonella cases.

But Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV said that a link had been confirmed between more than a hundred cases of salmonella over several weeks and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.

On Wednesday, Europe's health agency had said it was investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella linked with eating chocolate in at least nine countries, mostly among children aged under 10.

The Arlon plant accounts for around 7pc of total global volumes of Kinder products, Ferrero said.

The Belgian agency said the decision to suspend production there was taken after it concluded that information from Ferrero was incomplete. Lifting the suspension would only happen once the plant was shown to be meeting all food safety rules.

The agency urged consumers not to eat any of the recalled products, which include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Surprise Maxi, Kinder Mini Eggs & Kinder Schokobons.

Evidence gathered during the outbreak in Ireland and in other countries has been used to direct investigations to identify products that may be associated with this outbreak.

Dr Paul McKeown, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HSE-HPSC, said: “Although there has been a speedy recall of these products, we may see a number of further cases of illness associated with this outbreak.

"However, the likelihood of any individual child becoming sick as a result of eating this product is extremely low. Only a very small percentage of children

who have eaten this product over the last few weeks has developed salmonella infection.

"The symptoms of salmonella infection in children (nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea) are mild in the majority of cases, and can be managed at home.”

He went on to say: “If your child develops more worrying symptoms such as a lot of diarrhoea, diarrhoea with blood in it, a lot of vomiting, a high temperature or a nasty headache, you should seek medical advice from your GP. It is important to remember that the majority of children who develop vomiting and diarrhoea are unlikely to have salmonella infection, and are more likely to have a simple viral tummy upset, which can be treated simply with paracetamol and fluids by mouth.”

“The FSAI have online images of the affected products. If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them, and do not give them as Easter presents. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on +44 (0)330 053 8943 or email consumers.ireland@ferrero.com.”

The FSAI said the investigation into a “food poisoning outbreak of salmonella”, which is affecting Ireland, the UK and a number of other European countries is ongoing.

"To date, there have been 15 cases in Ireland with the same strain of Salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak. A number of these Irish cases have involved young children,” the FSAI said in a statement.

"The FSAI is warning consumers who may have the recalled products at home not to eat them.”

Speaking earlier this week, FSAI Chief Executive Dr Pamela Byrne warned members of the public not to eat the implicated products.

“We know that many of these Kinder products are popular at this time of year with Easter approaching. We urge consumers to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that they are not eaten,” she said.

