Charlie Bird’s biography nominated for An Post award one year on from motor neuron diagnosis

Claire Mould, Charlie Bird and Ray Burke pictured at the unveiling of the shortlist for the An Post Irish Book Awards 2022 at The Museum of Literature Ireland. © Patrick Bolger

Charlie Bird celebrated the nomination of his new biography for a major award, one year to the day after he was diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

Time and Tide has been nominated in the Dubray Biography of the Year category at this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.

Mr Bird wrote the book with his friend of 30 years and former RTÉ colleague, Ray Burke.

Speaking to the independent.ie at the official launch of the An Post awards shortlist, on Thursday evening, Mr Bird said: “Ray Burke is the real hero.”

Mr Burke said his co-author gave him “17 headings” and together they delivered on them all.

“It was a lovely process. I’m pleased with the book, I’ve no regrets about it. It’s the way we wanted it… It was a great experience, it was an uplifting experience, a fulfilling experience and we’re all happy with it,” he said.

“I’m really thrilled. [The nomination] is recognition. The hard work paid off. It’s vindication for Charlie, for Claire, for the publishers… being on the shortlist is fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bird’s wife Claire added: “The collaboration between Charlie and Ray was unbelievable. We all got involved in with reading the chapter as they came along. It’s an amazing book but I guess it’s more personal for me and Charlie.

“We keep calling Charlie the ‘Duracell Bunny’ because since the climb he just continued on working with Ray, it’s been amazing.”

A large crowed at the historic GPO, in the heart of Dublin’s O’Connell Street, as the full shortlist was unveiled.

This year’s An Post shortlist features a diverse mix of new and established writers across 18 categories, including Novel of the Year, Children, Cookbook, Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Non-fiction, Sports, Lifestyle, Short Story, Irish language, Poem, Newcomer, Teen and Young Adult, Irish Published and Biography.

Read More

Also nominated is former Irish footballer and now adolescent psychotherapist and author Richie Sadlier.

His book, Let’s Talk, has been nominated in the Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year category.

Let’s Talk is aimed at “15, 16-year-old teenage lads” Mr Sadlier said and it discusses the “influence of pornography and how young people learn and expect sex to be, relationships and what is consent and loads of different things,” he added.

When asked how it felt to be nominated, he said: “Surprised, delighted, it’s a lovely thing to be nominated… When I sat down to this initially, I wouldn’t have imagined something like this.

“There was loads of times during the process that I wanted to abandon it, thinking I had taken on too much but my wife just kept saying stick with it because when it’s finished you’re going to be pleased you saw it through in the end because she was dead right."

Meanwhile, journalist turned fiction writer Edel Coffey has been nominated in two categories for her novel Breaking Point, which tells the story of two women whose lives meet through tragic circumstances.

Ms Coffey has been nominated for the Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year and Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year awards.

She said gave herself “pep-talks” in the run to awards season saying: “It’s okay, everyone is running their own race, you’re not in competition with anyone.

“But when I found out that I was nominated, particularly in these two categories, I was absolutely, and it sounds like a cliché, thrilled.”

Ms Coffey said with the nomination comes acknowledgement that the book is “considered and will reach so many more readers”.

“If you write a book, or a story, or an article even, you’re putting something out and people will read and they may or may not judge it. It is very exposing, so it does feel good that it may be brought to more people’s attention because of the awards,” she added.

Brendan Corbett, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “This year’s shortlist, once again, displays the talent of Irish writers and exemplifies the diversity of Ireland’s literary culture. Each category is steeped with exceptional writing and truly deserving writers and authors, as well as publishers and booksellers.

“The An Post Irish Book Awards is one of the major highlights of the literary calendar and I am delighted to see the continually growing interest in the initiative.

"I am looking forward to announcing the winners and celebrating on the November 23, at our first in-person ceremony since 2019.”

This year’s winners will be announced at an awards ceremony, in the Convention Centre in Dublin, on Wednesday, November 23. It will be the competition’s first live in-person ceremony since before the Covid-19 outbreak.

A one-hour special exploring the six books and authors competing for the accolade of ‘An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year 2022’, hosted by Oliver Callan, will be broadcast on RTÉ One television on Wednesday December 7.

Members of the public are now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website www.anpostirishbookawards.ie. Votes may be cast from 9am on October 21 until voting closes on November 10.