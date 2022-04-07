Charlie Bird reveals plans for ‘coffee table book’ dedicated to the Climb with Charlie fundraiser

Charlie Bird makes his way to the top of Croagh Patrick. Picture by Gerry Mooney.

Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird has announced plans to release a book which will document the huge success of his Climb with Charlie fundraiser.

After months of planning and a amazing response from the general public, the charity initiative took place last weekend.

The charity drive has raised over €2.2 million so far for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, with donations still coming in.

In a message posted on Twitter this morning, Charlie Bird said people who took photos from the event should “keep them safe”, as a publisher is interested in making a “coffee table book”.

“I think I have found a publisher for a coffee table book recording the events of last Saturday on Croagh Patrick and all the other climbwithcharlie locations around Ireland and abroad. So photographers and others who took photos on this amazing day keep them safe,” he wrote.

An estimated 10,000 supporters joined him on his climb of Croagh Patrick on Saturday as he fulfilled his ambition of scaling the peak while highlighting the physical and mental challenges faced by so many people.

As well as the Croagh Patrick challenge, there were almost 200 separate Climb with Charlie fundraisers taking place in Ireland as well as the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain.

Charlie, who worked with RTÉ for 38 years before he retired in 2012, said that his health is “not great” as the terminal disease starts to make everyday tasks more challenging.

He has now lost his voice and communicates via cutting- edge technology which has cloned his voice.

The fundraiser will stay open for the next three months in order to collate the funding.

To donate, visit www.climbwithcharlie.ie.