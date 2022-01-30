Charlie Bird with his wife Claire and their dog Tiger. Picture by Owen Breslin

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has revealed that new technology will help him communicate when he loses his voice.

The veteran journalist was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in October and has spent the last few months "struggling" with his voice.

Mr Bird shared an update online today where he said his voice is “almost gone”.

However, he said he will still be able to communicate with people through “cutting edge” voice cloning technology.

In a video on Twitter, he said: “Months of struggling with my voice it’s now almost gone.”

“I am in the fortunate position, thanks to Keith Davey from Marino Software, using cutting edge technology, I will have a cloned voice soon.”

“I want people with similar voice issues to get the same opportunity as me.”

Mr Bird is joined by his beloved dog Tiger in the video with a ‘Climb With Charlie’ poster in the background.

"My voice is getting worse and worse every day. I don't think Tiger can understand me now,” he said.

The 72-year-old then played a clip of what his cloned voice will sound like when it becomes available in the coming days.

While using the voice cloning technology, Bird says: "Hi, I'm Charlie Bird. Last October, I was diagnosed with the terminal illness Motor Neurone Disease.

"A few weeks later in an interview with Ryan on the Late Late Show, he asked what my bucket list is and I said I wanted to climb Croagh Patrick with some of my best pals.

"Within minutes, social media went mad offering to support me and that's how climbwithcharlie.ie was born.

“In this very difficult chapter of my life, I want people to reach out the hand of friendship to one another.

“Everyday people across this country are battling with their own mountains, with physical and mental issues. So, on Saturday April 2, I will climb Croagh Patrick in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, two charities close to my heart.

"Aside from raising essential funds, I want this campaign to encourage people across Ireland to climb a mountain in their own local area to raise funds and also to recognise the physical and mental mountains many people have to climb every single day.

"All money raised will be divided evenly between the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, so please climb, climb, climb and reach out the hand of friendship.

"Thanks and stay safe."

Ending the video, Mr Bird said: “And there you are, that will be my soon voice hopefully in a few days. Take care.”