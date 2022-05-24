Charlie Bird planning parachute jump with Mick McCarthy to raise even more money for charity

Charlie Bird has revealed that he is planning to do a parachute jump with Mick McCarthy over the summer months to raise more money for charity.

The former RTÉ broadcaster (72) climbed Croagh Patrick in April to raise vital funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease (MND) last year.

Mr Bird said Climb with Charlie has now raised over €3m with thousands of people across the country donating to the cause.

In a video posted online on Tuesday, Mr Bird said he and the former football manager may be teaming up for the jump in July.

“Hi everyone, I just want to say a big thanks again for all the support for Climb with Charlie. All of you out there helped to raise a staggering over three million euro,” he said.

“And more good news, my great pal John Fitzpatrick, the hotelier in New York, is about to add another €100,000 to the total which could soon be heading for three and a quarter million euro.

“It is being donated from his parents, the Fitzpatrick memorial fund, I just want to tell you something else. I may be teaming up with Mick McCarthy and we’re hoping to do a parachute jump in July for charity.

“Yes, you have read correctly, Mick McCarthy, the former Irish soccer manager. There is an interesting story to this but that is for another time. I am just looking for one sponsor to make it happen.

“Again, all money raised will go to charity. Myself and Tiger want to say thanks, let's all continue to extend the hand of friendship.”

Mr Bird came up with the idea of climbing Croagh Patrick while on The Late Late Show last year.

“Everyone has their own personal mountains to climb. We never know what is around the corner,” he said.

Host Ryan Tubridy took part in the climb with his former RTÉ colleague along with singer Daniel O’Donnell.