Charlie Bird has paid tribute to a Co Cork woman who sadly passed away while taking part in the Climb with Charlie charity initiative over the weekend.

Mother of two Cora O’Grady (51) was climbing Galtymore, on the Limerick and Tipperary border, on Saturday with her children Luke and Lily, aged 11 and eight respectively, when she fell ill.

Charlie Bird with members of the Defence Forces on Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo

Charlie Bird with members of the Defence Forces on Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo

Ms O’Grady, from Robert Street in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, was one of a group climbing the peak as part of hundreds of fundraising events nationwide for Pieta and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The events were organised in tribute and support of retired RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird, who was climbing Croagh Patrick in Mayo. Mr Bird is battling motor neurone disease.

Ms O’Grady was near the summit of 918m-high Galtymore about 1pm on Saturday when she became unwell. The Irish Community Air Ambulance attended at the scene.

She was assisted by paramedics who made efforts to resuscitate her. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene about 2pm and gardaí from Cahir were made aware of the tragedy.

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire along with Daniel O'Donnell and Ryan Tubridy on top of Croagh Patrick yesterday.

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire along with Daniel O'Donnell and Ryan Tubridy on top of Croagh Patrick yesterday.

In a message posted on Twitter this morning, Charlie Bird offered his sympathies to Ms O’Grady’s loved one.

"I want to offer my condolences this morning to the family and friends of Cora O Grady from Mitchelstown in County Cork.

“Cora who was climbing in the Galty mountains took ill and passed away. Her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers,” he wrote.

Ms O’Grady’s body was transferred from the scene to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem is due to take place to establish the cause of death. An inquest will occur in due course at South Tipperary Coroner’s Court.

One local in Mitchelstown said the death of Ms O’Grady had caused a profound sense of sadness in the area.

“It’s desperately sad news here, Cora was out early with a large group climbing Galtymore to raise money for a very worthy cause and for it to turn to tragedy like this is just shocking.”

The Climb with Charlie initiative has raised over €2 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.