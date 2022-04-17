Charlie Bird looking for two photos from each location of ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser for new book

Charlie Bird makes his way to the top of Croagh Patrick. Picture by Gerry Mooney.

Charlie Bird has appealed to his supporters to send in their photos from his hugely successful charity fundraiser for a new book.

Earlier this month the former RTÉ journalist and broadcaster announced that he was close to finalising a partnership with a publisher to document the ‘Climb with Charlie’ charity drive.

In a message posted on Twitter today, Mr Bird asked his supporters to send in their photos from the day, as he wants to include two photos from each charity climb in the new book.

He also confirmed that they hope to publish the book in June.

Read More

“Hi everyone hope your having a nice Easter break. Could you all help me with spreading the word about the book of photographs that we are aiming to publish in June. We are looking for two photos from each place there was a ‘Climb With Charlie’ event. Photos@climbwithcharlie.ie,” he wrote.

Hi everyone hope your having a nice Easter break. Could you all help me with spreading the word about the book of photographs that we are aiming to publish in June. We are looking for two photos from each place there was a climbwithcharlie event.

Photos@climbwithcharlie.ie pic.twitter.com/p4vpRx1SYJ — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) April 17, 2022

After months of planning and a amazing response from the general public, the charity initiative took place on Saturday April 2.

The charity initiative has raised over €2.3m so far for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, with donations still coming in.

An estimated 10,000 supporters joined him on his climb of Croagh Patrick on that date as he fulfilled his ambition of scaling the peak while highlighting the physical and mental challenges faced by so many people.

As well as the Croagh Patrick challenge, there were almost 200 separate ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraisers taking place in Ireland as well as the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain.

Charlie, who worked with RTÉ for 38 years before he retired in 2012, said that his health is “not great” as the terminal disease starts to make everyday tasks more challenging.

He has now lost his voice and communicates via cutting- edge technology which has cloned his voice.

The fundraiser will stay open for the next three months in order to collate the funding.

To donate, visit www.climbwithcharlie.ie.