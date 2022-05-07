Charlie Bird joins thousands for Darkness Into Light walk, saying: ‘You never know who might be in a dark place’.

Charlie Bird takes part in the 2022 Darkness into Light Walk with his dog Tiger in Bray, Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

People take part in the 2022 Darkness into Light Walk in Bray, Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

People take part in the 2022 Darkness into Light Walk in Bray, Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

People take part in the 2022 Darkness into Light Walk in Bray, Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Charlie Bird addresses the crowd at the 2022 Darkness into Light Walk in Bray, Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

CHARLIE Bird gave a speech to more than two thousand people who rose before dawn for the annual ‘Darkness into Light’ walk this morning

Over 120,000 people have taken part in the walks today, as they ran across the country and worldwide. The symbolic 5km walk in aid of Pieta House promotes suicide prevention and looks to tackle the stigma associated with mental health.

Charlie, along with his wife Claire and their dog Tiger, walked on Bray Seafront with over 2,000 other participants.

Before setting out Charlie gave a short speech to the crowd: “During my own recent ‘Climb with Charlie’ event, one of the candles I lit in the church at the top of Croagh Patrick was for everyone who has struggles every day, those who are in dark places and have their own mountains to climb.”

“You never know when you might be sitting or standing beside someone who is in a dark place. Over my own life time I have known a number of people who have died by suicide and I have learned first-hand the importance of the work done by Pieta.

“In particular in the LGBT community I have known one family who lost two family members who have died by suicide and one of them had been homophobicly bullied.

“The Darkness into Light walk is a powerful show of support for everyone who is in a dark place and I applaud the work of Pieta. And while I have my own struggles I am going to continue to extend the hand of friendship.”

Charlie Bird addresses the crowd at the 2022 Darkness into Light Walk in Bray, Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Speaking after the event Charlie spoke about finding routine tasks difficult as he continues to battle Motor Neuron disease.

“What really upsets me now are the little things. I went to Dundrum shopping centre to buy t shirts and I couldn’t see them and I was afraid to try to ask someone for help. And that stressed me out. And I ended up in floods of tears and walking out.”

The veteran news journalist, who climbed Croagh Patrick in April as part of a nationwide fundraising drive for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, has raised almost €3m to date.

The full-scale group walks and events come at the riskiest time of year for suicide.

This morning a spokesperson for Pieta House said there has been a 20pc increase in demand for their services in the first three months of this year.

Denise Cronin, CFO for the charity said: “A lot of it is people willing to seek help but also it as a result of the pandemic and the effects it has had on people’s mental health. These things are slow they don’t always present themselves immediately.

“Our clinicians have told us that, at the start of the pandemic, people were more concerned with their physical health and the economic impact of Covid. It is only afterwards that they talk about the impact it has had on their mental health. We would have seen a similar pattern during the recession.”

Together, participants around the world walked over one million kilometers.

People take part in the 2022 Darkness into Light Walk in Bray, Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

The Darkness into Light walk started in 2009 as a small event featuring 400 participants in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, and has since grown to be a symbol of hope and a celebration of life.

The event is now celebrated in 80 venues in Ireland and abroad and is the primary fundraiser for Pieta.

In 2021, despite the impact of Covid 19, Pieta House delivered over 48,000 hours of therapy to those impacted by suicide and self-harm.

More than 80,000 crisis calls and texts were answered and support was given to more than 600 households impacted and bereaved by suicide.

To get in touch with Pieta House’s confidential 24 hour helpline, phone 1800 247247 or visit the website at pieta.ie for more information.