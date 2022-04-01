Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird has smashed his goal of raising €1 million for the Climb with Charlie fundraiser with just one day to go to the Croagh Patrick challenge.

Tens of thousands of people will take on 212 different climbs with 1,333 various fundraisers across the country in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Many of the nation’s best-known faces are throwing their support behind the event, which was organised by Charlie Bird following his terminal diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease last year.

Mr Bird’s perseverance and character in his battle with the illness has inspired the nation to become involved and do what they can to help people suffering from terminal illnesses or going through mental health struggles.

The official fundraiser on the Climb With Charlie website crossed €1m on Friday afternoon, a day before hundreds of climbs will occur across the country.

Hundreds of people will also undertake climbs in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain, arranging walks and runs across mountains, parkland and town squares.

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire and their dog Tiger. Photo: Owen Breslin.

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire and their dog Tiger. Photo: Owen Breslin.

Charlie and his group of family, friends and followers have been training this week ahead of their own fundraising climb this weekend on Croagh Patrick.

In a message posted on Twitter yesterday, Mr Bird said the response to the fundraiser has been so strong, that he now hopes to raise €1 million.

“With two days to go before the climb we have now raised almost eight hundred and fifty thousand euro and I think we will go beyond our target of one million euro. Thanks to everyone for extending the hand of friendship. I am overwhelmed by what is happening. Thanks,” he wrote.

This morning Charlie said he now fully believes the target will be reached and he said everyone who is supporting the climb “is extending a hand of friendship”.

Thanks to everyone across the country and in many places around the world I think we are now going to go beyond our target of raising one million euro for our two great charities.

Everyone who is supporting climb with charlie is extending the hand of friendship. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/devGZgVo5o — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) April 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Mr Bird’s “good friend” Vicky Phelan, who announced earlier this month that should could not take part in the climb due to health concerns, has wished everyone taking part in the fundraiser “the very best of luck” in an Instagram post.

“I am so disappointed that I won't be in Westport this weekend to see everyone off at the base of Croagh Patrick but my family will be there representing me on Saturday,” she said.

“I am still not quite there yet. I am walking short distances, but my back is still causing me quite a bit of pain which my palliative care team are trying to get on top of. And so, I will be with you all in spirit on Saturday, especially my good friend, Charlie Bird. Charlie, I will be with you every step of the way.”

Ms Phelan said she will be tuning into the Late Late Show this evening, to see Mr Bird and his family talk about the event and “what it means to them”.

“Wishing you all every best wish for Saturday wherever you may be for Climb With Charlie,” she added.