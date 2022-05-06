Charlie Bird expects fundraiser to exceed €3m by June

Charlie Bird makes his way to the top of Croagh Patrick. Picture by Gerry Mooney.

Former RTÉ Broadcaster Charlie Bird said he expects his fundraiser will pass the €3m mark by June.

In video message shared with his online followers today, Mr Bird said he will continue “to extend the hand of friendship” even as his health is “progressively getting worse”.

He said the upcoming book which documents the ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser will include pictures from as many locations as possible.

Accompanied by his loyal dog Tiger, Mr Bird said: “It is now five weeks since the climb and we have now reached almost a staggering €2.5 million for the two charities. The team have told me that by June we will have reached the breath-taking figure of €3 million.

This stunning figure is down to you the people all across Ireland and abroad who extended the hand of friendship. I cannot believe it. We set a target of €1 million, and we now expect to even go beyond €3 million. This is real love and kindness.

“Lastly, I want to say we have been working with Merrion Press to produce a beautiful coffee table book recording the day of the climb on Croagh Patrick but also a montage of all the other climbs and walks. We have done our best to try and include photographs from as many of these events as possible.

“I cannot hide from the fact that my motor neurone disease is progressively getting worse but while I still can, I’m going to continue to extend the hand of friendship. I would love to hug you all and get Tiger to give you a lick. Thanks, and stay safe.”

Last year Mr Bird (72) revealed that he was living with motor neurone disease and said at the time that he cried “every single day” since his diagnosis.

On April 2, Mr Bird reached the top of Croagh Patrick for the ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser, which has raised vital funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity, Pieta.

Earlier this week, Mr Bird said he was “lucky” to climb Croagh Patrick when he did, as his voice is now “gone” and his “swallow is getting worse”.

The former journalist said eating has become a “nightmare”.

“I am lucky I was able to climb Croagh Patrick. But with my voice gone I am now facing my biggest challenge yet. My swallow is getting worse. Sitting down now to eat is turning into a nightmare. But I can still extend the hand of friendship to everyone. Thanks for your support,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The ‘Climb with Charlie’ hikes took place not only in Ireland but also in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain. Around 10,000 supporters participated as he drew attention to the physical and mental battle people with motor neurone face.

The fundraising initiative is staying open for three months in order to collect as many contributions as possible.

Meanwhile, the Bray Lions Club said it expects Mr Bird to lead the Darkness into Light walk in Wicklow this year.

Charlie will reportedly lead the fundraising walk as it returns to Bray for an in-person event on the morning of Saturday, May 7.

Darkness into Light is organised by the charity Pieta, which provides lifesaving support services for those in suicidal distress and who have been bereaved through suicide.



