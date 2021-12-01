Charlie (11) dyes his hair pink to raise almost €26,000 for cancer charities in memory of his late mum

Sean Giles, Charlie Bredican and Tom Joyce pictured after they had their hair dyed pink to raise money for two cancer charities

An 11-year-old Dublin boy has raised almost €26,000 for two cancer charities in memory of his late mother.

Charlie Bredican and his classmates Sean Giles and Tom Joyce decided to dye their hair pink in an effort to raise funds.

The three sixth-class pupils at Belgrove Senior Boys’ National School in Clontarf, started their venture in October with an initial target of just €800.

Charlie’s mother, Deborah, died from pancreatic cancer on November 30, 2018, at the age of 48.

As the third anniversary of her death approached, Charlie wanted to honour her memory by raising money for two charities close to the family’s heart – ARC Cancer Support Services and the Irish Cancer Society.

Charlie’s dad, Michael, said he is “blown away” by the amount of money raised and by the support from everyone in the community.

“We’re absolutely blown away by it. It was initially €800 and myself and Charlie were thinking and he said ‘Dad we wouldn’t get that much’ and I said we’ll just make it €800 then. It just grew legs then after that and everyone just got behind it - it was brilliant.

“Belgrove were right behind it from the very beginning, we asked principal Conor Ryan would it be okay if they came in with pink hair and he said ‘absolutely no problem’.

"ARC have been fantastic to us from the very beginning. Even when my wife got sick, they were involved and then when she passed away, they took the kids on for almost a full year with counselling so I can’t say enough about them.

“I did say that we would get them back and they said don’t be silly. It was Charlie that came up with the whole thing, he said ‘I want to do this for Mom and I want to do it for them’,” he said.

Mr Bredican said the fundraiser hit €25,000 on Deborah’s three-year anniversary on Tuesday.

“They hit the €25,000 on the day and their teacher put me through to the class on a video call and she recorded the €25,000 being hit and all the class going mad over it - it would bring a tear to your eye. My sister-in-law was in floods watching it.

“Charlie wanted to do something for pancreatic cancer. I didn’t think he was quite serious about it and then he kept nagging me so I set up the iDonate and got a picture of the three of them and it just went after that then.

“I think within the first day or so we hit the target. It was all down to him, he was pushing it and pushing it and once Tom and Sean heard about it, they got involved,” he said.

Tom’s mother, Cara Joyce, said she is proud of the three boys.

“We genuinely are so proud of them. I thought they were just going to spray their hair pink for a couple of days but they had other plans. The momentum was just there and the boys were getting so much traction so they decided themselves to extend it for the month of November.

“They kept the hair going – they still have it,” she added.