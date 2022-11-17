Charity says teenagers ‘bombarded by junk food adverts online’ and calls for stricter regulations

Luke Walshe, left, and Sarah Curtis pictured with Chris Macey, Director of Advocacy and Patient Support, Irish Heart Foundation, at the launch of the charity's 'Stop Targeting Kids' campaign. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

A new campaign has been launched which is calling on the Government to take immediate steps to reduce the amount of “junk food” advertising which young people are exposed to online.

Online channels with saturation levels of junk food marketing are the “biggest influencers” of Irish teenagers’ food choices, a new study has found.

Off the back of the study, the Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) launched a campaign today, aimed at tackling what it described as a “deluge of unhealthy food ads”, with 57pc of teens saying that online media is the most influential factor on their food preferences.

The Empathy Research study for the charity also found that 35pc of teens claim they consume junk food after seeing such adverts.

As part of its ‘Stop Targeting Kids’ campaign and video, the IHF wants a “blanket ban” on junk food marketing online, an extension of the broadcast watershed from 6pm to 9pm and a ban junk food advertising on State-owned transport and buildings.

It is also demanding the Government fulfils its 2020 commitment to introduce a Public Health (Obesity) Act.

The charity’s Director of Advocacy Chris Macey said children are being “bombarded with junk food marketing” and the research shows it is “strongly impacting their food choices.”

“It is now at saturation level, particularly through online marketing behind parents’ backs, manipulating children’s food choices and thereby fuelling an obesity crisis threatening their health,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the Government stands by and allows voluntary regulation of online marketing.”

Expand Close IHF campaign poster / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp IHF campaign poster

The IHF commissioned study of 500 parents and 500 teenagers revealed that social media (64pc) is where most teens are exposed to high fat, sugar and salt foods; particularly on TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Instagram, which are platforms that teens access, on average, 38 times a day.

The data also shows Irish teenagers appear to know the risks of consuming unhealthy foods they see online, with over a third (35pc) very worried and 32pc saying they would support a junk food advertising ban to under-18s.

Meanwhile, 45pc of parents are “very worried” about their child’s consumption of junk food and 49pc say it is becoming more difficult to get their teenager to eat healthily.

The IHF said research from the UK also found that under-16s are exposed to 15.1 billion “junk food” ads every year online. The charity said Australian studies show junk food brands are targeting children with three ads every 10 minutes online and in Canada, youngsters are exposed to more than “100 ads a week”.

The IHF believes a similar trend exists here and Chris Macey argued it would have been “impossible” to reduce Ireland’s teen smoking rate from 41pc to 12pc if tobacco advertising had continued.

“One in 20 of this generation’s children will die prematurely due to overweight and obesity. We are seeing cases of children as young as six presenting to doctors with high blood pressure,” he added.

“If the Government does not act now, future generations will suffer and children will continue to die prematurely… In the midst of this crisis, the State continues to earn revenue from the promotion of junk foods on public transport, profiting from the damage being done to children’s health.”

The IHF is urging the public to support the foundation’s campaign and sign an online petition calling for the introduction of the Public Health (Obesity) Act at irishheart.ie.