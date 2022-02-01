Charity accused of anti-union bias ordered to pay €14,000 for unfair dismissal of a shop steward

A charity accused of an “anti-union bias” has been ordered to pay nearly €14,000 for the unfair dismissal of a shop steward.

Ms Eileen Walsh, a night supervisor, claims she was unfairly selected for redundancy on October 29, 2020 by the Sue Ryder Foundation (Ireland) CLG in a complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission under Section 8 of the Unfair Dismissals Act.

In a ruling published today, WRC adjudication officer Conor Stoke upheld the complaint, saying the foundation had not acted fairly or reasonably in its consideration of the redundancy.

Mr Stoke said although he was not satisfied the complainant’s activities as shop steward accounted for her selection for redundancy, trade union membership had been a factor.

SIPTU organiser Ger Malone, for the complainant, submitted that there had been no advance consultation about the redundancy, and that her suggestions were “ignored, not considered, and not acted upon”.

The Sue Ryder Foundation, represented by solicitor Mary Vaughan, denied Ms Walsh had been unfairly dismissed, but properly made redundant because of restructuring, technological changes and a change in financial circumstances as the charity was cutting spending to fund future investment.

Ms Walsh was one of three unionised night supervisors let go from the charity at the same time.

However, she said in her submission that the only colleague retained on the night shift was non-union.

The company denied any anti-union bias and said the complainant's colleague was kept on primarily because they were involved in maintenance work.

In the ruling, Mr Stoke found the firm had not looked beyond those three supervisors for potential redundancies or properly explore other options put forward by Siptu, including seeking voluntary redundancy.

“I am not satisfied that the complainant’s activities as shop steward account for her selection for redundancy, as two other individuals were also chosen for redundancy,” he wrote. “However, I note that all three individuals selected for redundancy were union members.”

Ms Walsh had suggested that at least one of her colleagues would have agreed to voluntary redundancy.

The foundation said it had received no such requests, but had not offered voluntary redundancy to other staff.

Mr Stoke wrote that other options proposed by Siptu, including offering voluntary redundancy terms, had been considered by the directors and discounted.

“The respondent confirmed that it did not explore options relating to making other persons redundant to any great degree but rather concentrated upon the three post holders as their only options from the outset,” Mr Stoke wrote.

He found that without agreed procedures for redundancy in place, the charity was not fair and reasonable to discount the other options without “substantive consideration”.

Mr Stoke wrote that there was provision in the Unfair Dismissals Act for him to make a finding against the employer if a dismissal resulted “wholly or mainly” from trade union membership or organising.

He said Ms Walsh had not met that legal standard, but believed her trade union membership had been a “contributing factor”.

“I do not consider that conduct of the respondent in its consideration of the redundancies was fair and reasonable. Accordingly, I find that the respondents approach amounts to unfair selection for redundancy and as such the complainant was unfairly dismissed,” he wrote.

He said Ms Walsh had found a new job in August last year but left as she “could see that another lockdown was on the way” and had therefore “deprived herself of an income”.

He said for that reason he would cap the compensation payment for loss of earnings at 45 weeks’ salary at €434.84 a week.

He ordered the charity pay a sum of €19,567, making a deduction of €5,644 for her redundancy payment, for a net compensation payment of €13,923.