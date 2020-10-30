Chaos ahead of schools re-opening as 52 hand sanitisers and anti-Covid products withdrawn

| 10.8°C Dublin
The re-opening of schools after the mid-term break has been plunged into last-minute chaos after the sudden withdrawal of dozens more hand sanitisers and other anti-Covid products.Principals and boards of management have to spend the weekend scrambling to secure fresh supplies ahead of Monday’s return. In a shock development, the Department of Education has told principals to remove 52 sanitisation products from use that had been on an official purchase list for the education sector. The Department said there was no evidence that the products were unsafe but that it “has not been possible to satisfactorily confirm their registration status.” The 52 products represent about one third of wipes, soaps, hand sanitisers, sanitiser refills and detergents on the list, so it is likely that many schools are affected.
Irish Independent