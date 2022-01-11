CLOSE contacts of Covid-19 cases who have received a booster vaccine and are not showing symptoms of the virus will not have to restrict their movements for five days, under plans being considered by Government.

The Coalition is expecting fresh advice on the rules for close contacts from the chief medical officer Tony Holohan on Tuesday.

Three Government sources said that while the new advice has yet to arrive in a letter from Dr Holohan, they expect that under the new guidance once a close contact has received a booster vaccine, they will not have to restrict their movements provided they wear a mask and do regular antigen tests.

The new advice is likely to be considered by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

At present a close contact of a Covid-19 case who has been boosted more than seven days ago must restrict their movements i.e. stay at home for five days and do three antigen tests with two days between each test.

If any test is positive they are advised to isolate from everyone else in their home and book a PCR test.

The 'stay at home' advice is 10 days if a person received their booster jab less than seven days before they received a close contact text from the HSE.

