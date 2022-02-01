Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said the champagne gathering held by the Department in June 2020 was a “workplace mistake”.

The review released by the Department of Foreign Affairs last night found that a “serious breach” of Covid-19 social distancing guidelines occurred.

“The Department has apologised and the current secretary general apologises again in this report. I mean clearly this shouldn’t have happened, this was a moment of celebration that was careless, that was a very serious breach of Covid guidelines,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It lasted for about a minute, and it happened immediately after Ireland was announced as being elected to the UN security council which was something that people weren’t expecting to happen at the time.

“This was a workplace that was very active because this was the end of a very long campaign that had happened over a number of years and there were 20 or so officials in the Department expecting to be working on the second round of voting.”

The report by secretary general Joe Hackett found his predecessor Niall Burgess was “largely responsible” for facilitating the breach of social distance guidelines in the department.

Niall Burgess will make a €2,000 donation to a charity providing assistance to people affected by the virus.

The report established that after Ireland successfully secured a seat on the UN Security Council, Mr Burgess got three bottles of sparkling wine he kept in his office which he kept for gifts and purchased at his own expense.

Mr Coveney added: “I think it’s important to focus on the context here, this was people working in a workplace who unfortunately after a result was announced, came together for a photograph and that was led by the then secretary general, that shouldn’t have happened, he’s apologised for that, the Department has apologised for it.

“I can totally understand why people looking at this photograph would be very annoyed given the sacrifices that they themselves and their families have made over the last few years.”

Mr Coveney said this was an “uncharacteristic” mistake by the then secretary general Niall Burgess.

“I accept that certainly with the benefit of hindsight, knowing what I know now if I had known it then, I would have raised it directly with the secretary general, but I didn’t. Instead, I trusted him, this was a very senior civil servant, this mistake was completely uncharacteristic,” he said.

“This was a very uncharacteristic mistake by a very senior leader in the Department of Foreign Affairs, I saw it as a workplace mistake, and I trusted him to deal with it.”