Challenge mounted by parents over decision not to reopen schools for pupils with special needs

Five High Court challenges have been initiated over the Government's decision not to reopen schools for special needs pupils.

The test judicial review actions are against the Minister for Education, Ireland and the Attorney General's decision earlier this month not to reopen the schools. They were mentioned before Mr Justice Charles Meenan on Wednesday.

The applicants seek various orders injunction compelling the Minister and the State to reopen the schools to those with intellectual disabilities.

The judge adjourned proceedings to Monday after he directed that the applications leave to bring the challenges be made in the presence of lawyers for the State side.

Each of the actions have been brought on behalf of five school-going children, who are suing through their parents. They cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The case arises after the Minister said on January 19 last that the schools would not re-open during the current covid-19 restrictions due to a lack of cooperation from key staff trade unions.

The say that prior to the announcement, the respondents believed that it was appropriate that the schools should have re-opened as planned on January 21 last.

The parents fear for their children's mental and physical well-being and say that the schools should be reopened by the government.

They also claim that the National Public Health Emergency Team as well as the government deem schools safe to re-open.

They say the respondents have failed in their duties towards the children, who have various conditions including Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The court heard that some of the children involved have severely regressed in basic skills due to the school closures and the lack of supports they would normally get as part of their education.

In their separate actions they seek an order compelling the Minister and the State to provide the children with an adequate and appropriate education, on the basis of their obligation under the 1988 Education Act, and Article 42 of the Constitution.

They also seek a declaration that the respondents have failed in their duty to provide for an adequate education for the children under the 1998 Act and Article 42.

They also seek injunctions aimed at compelling the State to provide the children with appropriate and adequate education.

