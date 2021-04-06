Chair of SDLP youth wing apologises for comments made in a group chat about Ógra FF members

The comments were made in a Twitter group chat and have been referred to the chairperson of the SDLP, Colin McGrath MLA in South Down

The newly elected chair of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) youth wing has apologised for comments made about the appearance of Ógra Fianna Fáil members.

An inquiry is underway in the SDLP after a complaint was made by an Ógra FF member over a screenshot of a group chat circulated, which shows a message from the Twitter account of chair of SDLP Youth, Karl Duncan.

The message from Mr Duncan’s account said “everyone in ÓFF is so stanking sorry” [sic]. Stanking is a term for very unattractive.

The comments were made in a Twitter group chat and have been referred to the chairperson of the SDLP, Colin McGrath MLA in South Down.

“The SDLP has been made aware of the comments made in a Twitter group chat. These comments have been referred to the party chair,” said a party spokesperson.

When contacted by Independent.ie, Mr Duncan apologised for his comments, saying they were “extremely immature”.

“I’d like to apologise wholeheartedly,” he said.

“My comments were extremely immature, I completely and sincerely regret them and they don’t reflect me as a person or the type of leadership I hope to bring.”

It is unknown when he made the comments in the group chat, however it is believed they were before his election on March 27 as chairperson of SDLP Youth.

They emerged on the weekend of his election, which then saw an email complaint sent by an Ógra Fianna Fáil member to SDLP party HQ.

While Fianna Fáil declined to comment on the incident, saying it is a matter for the SDLP, it is understood that there is “severe disappointment” among senior Ógra FF members.

Online Editors