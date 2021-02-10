CervicalCheck Tribunal yet to receive any claims from survivors

Campaigner Vicky Phelan and the rest of the 221+ Advocacy group have expressed concern that the Tribunal will be "as adversarial" as the High Court. Photo: Mark Condren

The CervicalCheck Tribunal established as an alternative avenue for survivors of the scandal has yet to receive any claims.

The Tribunal was established so that women affected by the smear tests fiasco could have their claims heard without going to court.

Hundreds of women are known to have been told that smear tests performed under the CervicalCheck programme were inaccurately read, leading to cancerous cells going undetected.

The scandal came to light after brave Vicky Phelan went public with her case.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was asked last week if the tribunal had received any claims after another victim, Lynsey Bennett’s case was settled on the day of her court case.

Mr Donnelly said he didn’t know but had requested a report on the number of cases.

Ms Justice Ann Power, chairperson of the tribunal, has since issued a report to Minister Donnelly stating there have been no claims lodged with the Tribunal and that it would begin an “outreach programme” to alert the public to its existence.

Ms Justice Power confirmed the tribunal was receiving enquiries about rerouting cases from the courts to the tribunal, as well as other general enquiries.

Due to the terminal illness many of the women affected by this issue suffer with, the tribunal was established as a way for their claims to be heard and a determination made on them faster than the court process.

“Central to the tribunal’s objectives is the speedy processing, efficient hearing and swift determination of eligible claims in a fair, impartial, private and case-sensitive manner.

“The tribunal’s rules of procedure are designed, specifically, to achieve this end without undermining the integrity of the court process or compromising important legal protections and safeguards,” Ms Justice Power said.

After the legislation for the tribunal was passed in July 2019, “Restoration of Trust” meetings with the survivors of the scandal were also placed under the remit of the tribunal.

These have also yet to begin, but it is thought the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted this, as well as the slow nature of claims being put to the tribunal, or diverted from the courts.

“Given the complex nature of these claims and the significance of a decision to transfer, it is to be expected that it will take some time before the tribunal receives a volume of claims,” Ms Justice Power said.

