Central Bank won’t bow to pressure to alter mortgage limits

THE Central Bank is refusing to bow to pressure from politicians and banks to ease strict mortgage lending limits.

In new document that sets out how its sees the financial system developing in the next year, the regulators said they do not plan to change the lending limits.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and AIB boss Colin Hunt are among those who have been calling for the rules to be relaxed.

The lending limits have been blamed for a slowdown in home building, and for trapping people in rental accommodation.

The rules mean first-time buyers need a deposit of at least 10pc of the property's value, with second-time buyers needing a 20pc deposit. Buyers can only borrow 3.5 times their income, unless they get one of a small number of exemptions.

House prices have risen so much that these limits are pricing thousands out of the market, it is argued.

But the Central Bank said in its Financial Stability Review 2020: “Mortgage measures continue to meet their objectives and there will be no change in LTI [loan-to-income] and LTV [loan-to-value] limits or the allowances for 2021.”

The allowances refer to the small number of exemptions from the limits that are permitted.

The Financial Stability Review outlines key risks facing the financial system and the Central Bank’s assessment of the resilience of the economy and financial system to adverse shocks.

Last year Mr Varadkar said the rules were “very tough” on young couples paying sky-high rents while trying to save for a deposit.

Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said the Central Bank has reviewed the mortgage rules and he has refused to bow to pressure to ease them.

He said: “At our most recent meeting, the Commission of the Central Bank agreed that the measures – as currently designed and calibrated – continue to meet their objectives and decided that they will remain unchanged for 2021.”

Mr Makhlouf added: “Taking a longer perspective, it is clear the mortgage measures have meant we were in a better position going into the Covid-19 shock than the previous financial crisis. The benefits of the measures are most evident in times of stress.”

Mortgage brokers argue that current limits are too strict and are keeping aspiring buyers longer in the rental market.

This is increasing rent inflation and pushing first-time buyers, in particular, further into the suburbs to acquire a home, Brokers Ireland says.

