Central Bank may seek to curb dual-pricing in the insurance market

Insurers use big data to work out which consumers are likely to pay up when they get a higher renewal premium, even though their risk profile has not changed

CHARGING some customers more than others for insurance just because they are unlikely to shop around is banned in a number of countries, a new study shows.

An economics paper from the Central Bank looked at the impact of so-called dual-pricing on consumers in a variety of countries and the reaction of regulators.

It comes as regulators at the Central Bank are probing dual-pricing in this country.

A preliminary probe recently found dual-pricing is widespread in this market, despite insurers telling the Oireachtas it is only used in a limited way.

Regulators here are considering whether to prohibit dual-pricing.

Alternatively, the Central Bank could place some restrictions on insurers using big data to work out which consumers are likely to just pay up when they get a higher renewal premium, even though their risk profile has not changed.

Dual-pricing, also called price optimisation, is banned in 20 states in the USA, according to a paper written by Shane Byrne and Yvonne McCarthy.

The paper says: “Between October 2014 and January 2017, 20 US states issued independent bulletins, notices, and memorandums prohibiting the use of price optimisation techniques in insurance pricing on the grounds that the systematic use of factors unrelated to cost and risk resulted in consumer outcomes that were unfairly discriminatory.”

Among the states that ban dual-pricing are Maryland, Ohio, California, New York, Florida, Vermont, Washington and Maine.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found that dual-pricing is a major problem due to the ability of insurance companies to collect increasing volumes of customer data.

A probe by the FCA found that four million customers were paying 50pc above the average premium in the market for home insurance, with some paying double.

Some two million motorists were paying way over the average. Many of these were vulnerable customers.

It found some firms did engage in “price walking” by gradually increasing prices for customers who continued to renew.

To remedy this it proposed that insurers offer a renewal price that is no higher than the equivalent new business price for that customer through the same sales channel.

Mr Byrne and Ms McCarthy’s paper also looks at efforts to probe dual-pricing in Canada and Australia.

The authors found that customers may not always be aware of dual-pricing.

This means they do not shop around for better value.

“This can result in adverse effects for consumers, particularly if the propensity to engage in effective search and negotiation is correlated with characteristics of vulnerability – such as age, income or financial capability – or with behavioural biases that create barriers to customer engagement,” the paper states.

The study also says dual-pricing can have some positive benefits.

It can encourage customers to try new products or providers to avail of lower prices and can promote new business growth and competition as firms attract customers away from existing providers.

Brokers Ireland welcomed the publication of the study.

It said it is critical that consumers and businesses not be harmed as a result of pricing models adopted by insurers operating in the Irish market.

Director of general insurance at Brokers Ireland, Cathie Shannon said: “The report raises concerns about market features or firm actions that serve to reduce the propensity of customers to shop around for better offers or to negotiate.”

