Central Bank again warns firms about failing to comply with regulatory rules

A PROBE by the Central Bank has found that a number of regulated firms are failing to comply with key rules.

The inspection found weakness in how firms apply what is known as the fitness and probity regime, rules to ensure managers in financial companies meet certain standards.

Introduced in 2010, the fitness and probity regime is seen as a cornerstone of the regulatory framework in in this country.

Firms that were found to be failing to implement the regime properly were not named, nor did the Central Bank say how many of the 10,000 firms it regulates fell below the standards it expects.

The latest warning comes a year after the Central Bank wrote to all chief executives of the firms it regulates warning them that their compliance with the fitness and probity regime had been found to be lacking.

It comes a week after the Central Bank warned investment brokers and wealth managers to up to game to ensure consumers are protected when making investments.

Last month the Central Bank said it was stepping up intrusive oversight of fund management companies after a regulatory review found many of them were ignoring safeguards meant to protect investors.

And last week it emerged that the regulatory authority has not taken any enforcement actions against regulated firms for breaches of the Consumer Protection Code in the past for years, apart from two tracker cases.

The fitness and probity regime allows the Central Bank to refuse permission for a firm to appoint senior staff if it is not satisfied they meet required standards.

The regime protects consumers by requiring people in senior functions within regulated firms meet the Central Bank’s fitness and probity standards, the Bank said.

This means people in senior positions are required to be competent and capable, to be honest, ethical and act with integrity, and to be financially sound, the Central Bank said.

But the recent inspection revealed shortcomings, as well as a wide divergence of standards, in the implementation of the regime, regulators said.

Firms were told that weaknesses identified will prompt supervisory interventions by the Central Bank.

In many of the firms, the level of awareness by board members of their fitness and probity obligations was poor.

This was particularly the case in relation to the process for appointing members to the board, regulators said.

Issues identified included a lack of evidence of qualifications, reference checks and suitability searches.

Deputy Governor Ed Sibley said: “The range of findings from our thematic onsite inspections indicate that many firms do not have due regard to their obligations under the fitness and probity regime.

“It is also a matter of concern that a number of firms did not take action, on being prompted by our April 2019 letter, to perform a formal ‘gap analysis’ of their policies, processes and procedures.”

He added that it was wholly unacceptable that these shortcomings continue to exist given that the regime was introduced almost 10 years ago.

In the nine months to the end of September some 2,848 applications under the fitness and probity regime were assessed by the Central Bank.

Some 33 of these applications were referred to the enforcement division of the Central Bank.

In the same period, the enforcement division conducted 16 interviews and 11 applications were withdrawn by firms following referral to the enforcement division, the Central Bank said.

Online Editors